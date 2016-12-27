Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford looks back on experience of playing HS football in Texas

Earlier this month, Highland Park (Dallas) won its first Texas 5A Division I title since 2005, when Detroit Lions star QB Matthew Stafford was under center.
The Scots, behind Jerry Jones’ grandson John Stephen, defeated Temple 16-7 to take home the title.
Stafford sent the team a short video message before the game, and, ahead of his return to Dallas to face the Cowboys Monday, discussed what it was like playing high school football for a Texas powerhouse.
“I was a 15-year-old sophomore playing in Texas Stadium, playing against Ennis and a bunch of really good football teams, a bunch of cameras on you after the game,” Stafford said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “I think that kind of puts you in the spotlight early and lets you understand what it’s all about.”
And, speaking directly to his experience winning a state title, Stafford has fond memories.
“It’s really cool being a part of that. Obviously when we won the state championship it had been a pretty good while since we had won one before, so it was nice to kind of make that a real possibility for everybody again. I’m obviously proud they did it again this year.”
