Difficult schedule paying off for St. Mary's basketball

At first glance, Phoenix St. Mary’s 7-5 overall record doesn’t impress.

But after Tuesday’s 59-33 rout of Timmy Allen-led Mesa Red Mountain on the first day of the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mesa Mountain View, St. Mary’s improved to 6-0 against Arizona schools.

It is 1-5 against out-of-state teams, going through a gauntlet schedule at the Hoophall West in Scottsdale and the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

All three of its losses in Las Vegas last week came down to the wire.

“We want to play the best, and we want to try to compete with the best,” coach Ty Amundsen said. “Win or lose, it really doesn’t hurt us power-point-wise. My method is play the best. Obviously, it’s going to help us towards the end of the season and for the playoffs.”

The best, not only in the 4A Conference but all of Arizona, is Phoenix Shadow Mountain, which last week defeated four-time defending Oregon champion West Linn with its small but fast and furious guards, Jaelen House, Jovan Blacksher and Marcus Shaver. Each of those guards scored at least 20 points.

Shadow Mountain, the defending Division II champion that hasn’t lost to an Arizona school since the 2015 state semifinals, will meet St. Mary’s on Jan. 24.

While the Matadors are playing in this week’s Tempe McClintock tournament, St. Mary’s finally enjoyed a lead in the second half of a game on Tuesday.

The lead went from 26-24 with 10 minutes left to 40-26 2:30 later, as guard Jorden Blake scored four of his 14 points, 6-foot-10 junior K.J. Hymes knocked down a 3 and hit two free throws, and Erick Rivera scored after a steal.

“Playing those big games really helped playing Arizona teams,” said Blake, who also had 12 rebounds and three assists. “We’re hoping it helps us enough to go far in the tournament.”

Hymes, one of the top-recruited 2018 players in Arizona, had 12 points and three blocks, missing much of the first half in foul trouble.

Allen also is among the state’s top 2018 recruits. He was playing in just his second game since becoming eligible for transferring from Mesa Desert Ridge in August. He had eight points on 4-of-10 shooing. He had seven rebounds and six turnovers before fouling out. He played 21 minutes.

“It prepared us a lot,” Hymes said about playing the likes of New York’s Christ the King Church and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. “We’re all better than we were at the beginning of the year.”

In other games Tuesday:

Guards Holland Woods had 35 points and Dre Marin 32, leading 5A Glendale Apollo over 6A Tempe Corona del Sol 92-79. Marin made 7 of 10 3-pointers, five in the first half when the Hawks built a 44-29 lead.

Saben Lee had 30 points and Alex Barcello 29 for Corona del Sol in the Battle of the Backcourts. Lee also had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Woods made 13 of 24 shots, eight of 12 free throws and handed out four assists. Marin, who was 11 of 17 from the field, had four steals.

Alta had four players score in double figures, off-setting Tucson Salpointe sophomore wing Majok Deng’s 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 74-72 victory.

Chandler Basha, ranked No. 1 in 6A, ran its record to 14-0 with a 50-45 win over host Mountain View, as Coleson Struhs had 22 points and Gabe McGlothan 10 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Terrell Brown had 10 points and two steals for the Bears, who are off to their best start in school history.

Nicholas Sessions had 18 points to lead Mountain View.

Corey Kispert had 25 points and seven rebounds, leading King over Gilbert Perry 51-48. Chewy Zevenbergen added nine points and 11 rebounds for King.

Perry was led by Adam Wold’s 10 points and Rajhan Billingsley’s nine points and nine rebounds.

Guards J.T. Thoman (15 points), Colten Kresl (13) and Corey Jones (13) led Scottsdale Chaparral past West Jordan (Utah) Copper Hills 59-50.

Kai Fletcher added seven points and seven rebounds.

Stockton Shorts led Copper Hills with 31 points.

Chaparral forced 16 turnovers. Jones had three steals.

This was Chaparral’s first game since losing its only game to Phoenix Sunnyslope 74-72 on Dec. 13.

Chaparral (10-1) plays St. Mary’s on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“A little rusty because I gave kids time off, but that’s all right,” Chaparral coach Dan Peterson said. “We talk a lot about how we don’t lose a game, we learn from a game. I think as long as we get better, we’ll be OK. I think we had to knock some rust off here.

“We’ll be ready to roll.”

Sunnyslope shot 48 percent and beat Desert Ridge 52-46, as Abayev Allen had 13 points and Chris Orozsco added 11.

Sunnyslope (11-1) had 12 steals. Desert Ridge made 20 turnovers. Freshman forward Jason Allen led Desert Ridge with 13 points and 10 rebounds but had nine turnovers.

Keith Holmes had 11 points and Jalen Allen, Jason’s brother, had 10 points.

Sunnyslope was coming off its first loss, 41-39, to upstart Glendale Ironwood.

