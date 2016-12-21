Doug Provenzano named Barry Goldwater football coach

Doug Provenzano has been named the new football coach at Phoenix Barry Goldwater High.

Provenzano coached at Surprise Paradise Honors two years ago and was an assistant under Scooter Molander at Phoenix Brophy Prep before that.

He led Paradise Honors to the state playoffs in 2015, when the team went 8-3, losing to Queen Creek American Leadership in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Provenzano was a conditioning coach and helped with the defense at Brophy.

He replaces Rich Metcalf, who led the Bulldogs since 2013. Goldwater, which plays in 5A, went 1-19 the last two years combined. Metcalf led Goldwater to 4-6 and 5-5 seasons his first two years.

