During Virginia Tech bowl game, QB recruit Malik Willis decommits

During the first half of Virginia Tech’ game against Arkansas in the Belk Bowl, the Hokies lost one of their quarterback commit in the Class of 2017.

Malik Willis from Roswell (Ga.) announced on Twitter that he was decommitting to “briefly take a step back and make sure I’m making the right decision for my future.”

Willis also made clear that his decision had nothing to do with the fact that Virginia Tech was trailing in the Belk Bowl at the time of his announcement. The potential for Willis to decommit had been rumored in recent days.

💯I wasn't even watchin the game lol https://t.co/W9Y7x10CE1 — 〽alik Willis (@Willis_Malik7) December 30, 2016

Willis, who is 6-2 and 180 pounds, had 13 reported offers. He threw for more than 2,500 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Roswell finished 14-1 and ranked No. 13 in the final Super 25 rankings after losing in the state AAAAAA title game.

Virginia Tech also has a commitment from the No. 11-ranked dual-threat quarterback, Hendon Hooker, from Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.).