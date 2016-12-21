Dysart football coach Manuel Alcantar steps down

Manuel “JR” Alcantar, who built a struggling El Mirage Dysart football program into a state playoff team, said he has resigned as football coach.

“We accomplished the goals we set,” Alcantar said. “We wanted to change the culture and we did.

“I felt it was time for a new start, and I felt confident that the program was in the right spot to continue their success with another coach.”

After going 2-8 in his first year at Dysart in 2013, the Demons went 4-6, 7-4 and 9-2 under Alcantar.

The 2015 team had the school’s first winning season and first playoff berth in 21 years.

A move up a conference to 4A this year didn’t hurt the Demons, who reached the playoffs again and won the Black Canyon Region title. It was the first region championship in the school’s 57-year history.

Alcantar, who played football at Peoria High, says he still wants to coach.

“Whatever God has planned for me, I will follow,” he said.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.