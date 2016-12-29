Eastern wins City of Middletown tourney title

The Eastern High School boys’ basketball team survived an early flurry by Mayfield and then shut down the Cardinals and cruised to a 68-51 win Wednesday night in the finals of the City of Middletown Holiday Tournament.

The Cardinals (8-4) connected on their first five shots from the field and got out to a 13-3 lead over the Eagles (7-5) in the first four minutes.

“We missed shots and our defense struggled a little bit,” said Eastern coach David Henley. “We hit a shot and started picking it up. It’s not an Eastern High School basketball thing. It’s a teenager thing.”

Eastern then slipped back into the game behind the 3-point shooting of Trent Robinson, who hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter and then two more in the second quarter. He scored all nine of his points in the first half, hitting 3 of 3 from the arc.

“Trent Robinson is a really, really good shooter,” Henley said. “You can’t leave that kid open. That’s not the first time he’s done that.”

Eastern finished the first half on an 18-2 run as Jacob Robinson, Trent’s cousin, drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner.

While the Robinsons were heating up from the perimeter, Sugar Wyche drove into the paint for 10 first-half points. “He’s really come into his own the last five or six games, really,” Henley said of Wyche. “He’s a great leader. Toward the end of the half, he really took over.”

Eastern led 30-18 at halftime as Mayfield scored just five points over the final 12 minutes of the first half.

As the second half began, Mayfield’s Connor Guthrie, who led the Cardinals with 17 points on four 3-pointers, hit a layup to cut the deficit to 30-20. The Cardinals wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the game.

Henley rekindled a long-time friendship with Chris Guhy, Mayfield’s coach. The two coaches grew up in Carlisle County, where they often played nerf basketball together.

“He’s just a great friend, a good coach and a good man,” Henley said of Guhy.

Wyche, who hit 5 of 7 shots and 5 of 7 free throws, finished with 16 points for the Eagles, winners of five straight. Javen Rushin added 15 points and Jacob Robinson had 13.

“I thought they did a great job defensively,” Guhy said of the Eagles. “They really shut us down on the dribble drive, and switching on screens.

City of Middletown

Holiday Tournament

Championship Game

EASTERN 68, MAYFIELD 51

MAYFIELD (8-4)

Connor Guthrie 17p, 8r; Jordan Harrison 8p; Anton Lumson 13p, 5r, 4a; Husten Lancaster 5p Trey Matthews 4p; Travon Gray 1p; Deshawn Jones 3p

EASTERN (7-5)

Sugar Wyche 16p, 3a; Jacob Robinson 13p; Jordan Lyons 4p; Braxton Johnson 3p; Trent Robinson 9p; Caleb Williams 8p, 6r; Javen Rushin 15p, 5r.