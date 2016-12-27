Ex-SCA star Jared Frame's memory kept alive through tourney

It was more than two years ago that Jared Frame was swishing jumpers in the midst of putting a cap on a remarkable basketball career that didn’t seem possible after undergoing a heart valve replacement as a youth.

This week the 2014 Scottsdale Christian guard is being remembered in the school’s boys basketball tournament that runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at Scottsdale Christian.

It is now called the Jared Frame Memorial Cactus Jam, which features teams from all over the country.

On Aug. 4, Frame died at the age of 20 from a stroke, two weeks from beginning his junior year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Frame was a four-year varsity basketball player at the private, Christian school, who led the Eagles in scoring in 2014 as a senior. His dad, Darren, was a varsity assistant coach for 10 years, including the 2004, 2005 and 2010 state championship teams. He left after the 2014 season to become a professor in the business department at Baylor. His oldest son, Andrew, graduated from Baylor.

During the summer, Jared Frame developed a bacterial infection from a minor bicycle accident in Colorado. It turned into endocarditis within a week. For a while, he lost his vision. Blood clots attacked the heart valve he had repaired when he was 10.

The family maintained their Scottsdale home while Darren went to Waco to teach. Three days after the service, Darren and his wife left for Waco to start the semester.

They’ve been home for the holidays, really the first time they’ve been able to process what happened to Jared, who was doing well with his heart since the major procedure to replace a valve at Stanford University when he was 10.

“We came back for the holidays and it’s been tough,” Darren said. “We’ve not really taken care of stuff at the house. It was a little bit shocking to come back.”

Jared was a finalist for Arizona Comeback Player of the Year when he returned from that to play basketball at SCA.

There will be a brief ceremony at 2:30 today for the renaming of the Cactus Jam, before SCA plays Bellarmine (Wash.) at 2:45.

Xaverian (N.Y) and Gilbert Christian play at 10 a.m. today to open the tournament. Glendale Deer Valley plays Issaquah (Wash.) at 11:30, followed by Tucson Catalina Foothills against Phoenix Thunderbird at 1:15 p.m. The Bellarmine-Scottsdale Christian game is the final game of the day.

The championship game is Friday at 2:45 p.m.

“The SCA basketball community and our entire school community were saddened this past summer when we lost Jared Frame,” coach Bob Fredericks said.

Darren Frame said that money that would have been spent on a cemetery plot was spent instead for a plaque that will be hung at Scottsdale Christian in Jared’s memory. Jared Frame was cremated.

“We didn’t do the cemetery plot; that was not his style,” Darren said. “When this came up with Bob, a memorial, we felt we were going to give the money to SCA that would have been taken out for the cemetery plot. That’s what he would have wanted.”

Darren and his wife will be part of today’s tribute to Jared.

“We’re grateful we had him an extra 10 years (after the heart procedure),” Darren said.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.