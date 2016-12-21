Family thrilled as Josh Speidel returns to Indiana

Josh Speidel will be home for Christmas.

The Indiana All-Star whose life was turned upside down after a car accident last year returned to Indiana on Wednesday night as Vermont took on Butler. He’ll be home with his family for the holidays before returning to campus for his second semester in January.

But while Speidel is looking forward to spending time with friends and family, he’s found a place away from Columbus where he’s just as comfortable. Just give him some teammates and a basketball court.

“It’s very important,” Speidel said of his place on the team. “I get up every morning and it gives me something to work for. Being around this team, it’s like, ‘All right, I am home.’ These guys have helped me tremendously to the point where this is my home.”

No quit in former Indiana All-Star Josh Speidel

It’s been a long journey for Speidel and his family since the horrific car accident in February 2015. So as Speidel stood near the Vermont bench during the team’s warmup and talked with countless people, his mother, Lisa, stood nearby and watched. And took lots of pictures.

“It’s certainly a range of emotions,” she said. “I’m so proud of him and his fight. He’s not giving up. It’s really cool for him to be with this team and here. It’s an awesome experience.”

Josh’s father, Dave, could barely handle the number of calls he got in the days leading up to the game. Friends. Family. Doctors. Nurses. They all wanted to see him. To see how far he’s come.

“I get excited every time I see him, knowing where he was,” his father said. “That he gets to come home for the first holiday, he’s been away for quite a while, I’m looking forward to it. It’s great to have him home.”

There’s no telling how many people came to see Speidel on Wednesday night. Dad doesn’t know. Mom has no idea. Pick a number, and odds are the real one is higher. But there’s one thing that’s certain: It has taken all of the support in the world to get Speidel where he is today.

“I don’t think we could do this if we don’t have the support that we do,” his mother said. “It’s how we’ve done this journey. He has so many people wrapping him up. To see everybody, it just warms my heart.”

What they got to see is Speidel in his element. On a basketball court. With his teammates. Right where he belongs.

Dre Wills, a Vermont senior from Indianapolis, said Speidel plays a vital role on the team.

“Anytime you see a kid work as hard as he does, it makes you want to work hard,” he said. “He’s always smiling and cracking some sort of joke in the locker room.”

Speidel has been to Hinkle multiple times: once for a high school tournament game and to multiple Butler games. The fact that such a big basketball fan made his homecoming at such a historic basketball venue didn’t go unnoticed.

“Hinkle, Hoosiers, if you’re from Indiana you know what Hinkle is and what it’s like in here,” Speidel said after the team’s shootaround Wednesday morning. “It’s been great. Even though I’m not out there shooting, just seeing the guys working and getting ready for the game, it’s been great.”

