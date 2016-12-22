FAQ: 2016-17 Courier-Journal Sports Awards

The 2016-17 high school sports seasons are underway, which means it’s time to get excited about The Courier-Journal Sports Awards presented by Norton Sports Health.

In June, The Courier-Journal hosted more than 1,800 people to honor the best high school athletes in Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana, and NFL great Peyton Manning was on hand to share some advice – and to meet the winners.

We’ll have some exciting announcements about the 2017 awards ceremony coming soon, but you can already get started earning yourself and a guest an invitation to next summer’s event via The Courier-Journal Athlete of the Week Awards presented by Norton Sports Health or by being named to a Courier-Journal All-Area Team.

The Courier-Journal Sports Awards are presented locally by Norton Sports Health and sponsored by Kroger.

WHAT ARE THE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK AWARDS?

Each week, four new nominees for both Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana will be posted on our website, and fans can vote through Sunday evening to determine the winners.

To nominate an athlete for the weekly voting, email Jason Frakes (jfrakes@courier-journal.com) with Kentucky nominees and Kyle Williams (kjwilliams@courier-journal.com) with Indiana nominees.

Fan voting concludes at 5 p.m. each Sunday.

And for in-depth high school sports coverage throughout the year, be sure to follow Kentucky high school sports writer Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) and Indiana high school sports write Kyle Williams (@kwill_cj) on Twitter.

WHO HAS WON AN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK AWARD?

Here’s a link to the 2016-17 winners. Each winner and a guest will be invited to the Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony in June.

WHAT ARE COURIER-JOURNAL ALL-AREA TEAMS?

The CJ’s Jason Frakes and Kyle Williams compile the best of Kentuckiana sports in these teams.

They rely on submitted stats, personal observations and suggestions from coaches when creating the teams.

WHAT ARE THE FINALISTS?

Each sport but cheerleading will have four finalists named. Those finalists – two from Indiana, two from Kentucky, wherever applicable – are eligible to win their respective sports’ Player of the Year Awards. The winners will be announced at the ceremony in June.

WHEN WILL THE ALL-AREA TEAMS BE RELEASED?

Here are our tentative release dates:

Fall Sports

Dec. 18: Competitive cheer (Kentucky Team of the Year only)

Dec. 19: Golf (Kentucky boys and girls, Indiana girls)

Dec. 20: Tennis (Indiana boys)

Dec. 22: Cross Country

Dec. 23: Soccer

Dec.24: Volleyball

Dec. 25: Football

TBD: Field hockey (Kentucky only)

Winter Sports

March 30: Bowling (Kentucky only)

March 31: Wrestling

April 1: Swimming

April 2: Basketball

May 14: Archery (Kentucky only)

Spring Sports

May 24: Tennis (Kentucky boys and girls, Indiana girls)

May 27: Track and Field

May 30: Lacrosse (Kentucky only)

May 31: Softball

May 31: Golf (Indiana boys)

May 31: Baseball