Farm Bureau Classic: Zion Williamson continues to amaze

Zion Williamson has taken the nation by storm, drawing huge crowds wherever Spartanburg (S.C.) Country Day plays.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Classic at Dorman High School in South Carolina was no exception.

Here's what you have been waiting for!@ZionW32 Up next! pic.twitter.com/an1SBrFXMp — FBI Classic (@FBIClassic) December 30, 2016

What the fans got was an incredible show over three nights and Williamson putting up big numbers with flair.

The totals for three games: 129 points, 43 rebounds and eight blocks. Perhaps the craziest number: 76 percent shooting. Yes, 76 percent on 42 for 55 from the field.

His high was 42 points in the opener against Pelham on 18 for 20 from the field and some spectacular dunks.

In the semifinals against Keenan, he had 36 points on 14 for 21 shooting with 17 rebounds. Spartanburg avenged a loss to Keenan in the Chick-fil-A Classic last week.

In Friday’s title game of the Bojangles Bracket, Williamson had 31 points on 10 for 14 shooting with 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Spartanburg lost to Newtown (Ga.), the top-ranked team in the state, 73-64.

Williamson was named the tournament MVP.