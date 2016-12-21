Feighan, Dunn, Gold headline Journal girls soccer all-stars

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Molly Feighan

School: Arlington

Grade: 11

Position: Forward

Vital stats: Feighan had a knack for scoring in key situations, with her offensive exploits fueling Arlington’s unprecedented run to the state championship. After providing a goal and an assist in the team’s Section 1 Class AA finals win, her hat trick helped the Admirals earn a place in the state semifinals, where she scored twice in beating Clarence. Then, tied with Massapequa, 1-1, in the state final, she scored with 7:18 left in the second overtime period to give the Admirals their first state title. Having already committed to Notre Dame, Feighan led Arlington with 29 goals and made 14 assists, and was named the Section 1 Class AA Player of the Year.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alex Dunn

School: Rhinebeck

Grade: 12

Position: Defender

Vital stats: The Hawks posted 11 straight shutouts and only allowed nine goals to opponents all season long. The Hawks shut out Spackenkill in the Mid-Hudson Athletic League semifinals, dethroning the two-time defending champions, and blanked James I. O’Neill in the Section 9 Class B semifinals. Coach Matt Grande called Dunn, a captain, “the reason” for the impressive defensive numbers.

GOALIE OF THE YEAR

Becky Gold

School: Arlington

Grade: 11

Vital stats: The Admirals’ keeper pitched six shutouts this season, helping Arlington procure its first state Class AA championship. She made 19 saves in the state final against Massapequa, including a number of spectacular stops. She withstood a barrage of attempts during a 10-minute span left in the first half of that deciding game, and made five saves in the extra periods, including a leaping grab on a line drive from the right flank with 2:39 left in overtime. That performance came after holding Clarence to one goal in the state semifinals, and blanking Suffern in the Section 1 final.

FIRST TEAM

Cerissa DiValentino

School: New Paltz

Grade: 12

Position: Forward

Vital stats: DiValentino was the leader on a Huguenots team that went 12-3, with 32 goals and seven assists. A threat on offense, she had two games in which she scored four goals and three in which she recorded a hat trick.

Claire Dyal

School: Red Hook

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: A five-year starter and five-year varsity player, Dyal finished with eight goals, six assists and 22 points. Dyal scored the Raiders’ lone goal in their Section 9 Class A final loss to Goshen.

Michelle Giamportone

School: Rhinebeck

Grade: 12

Position: Forward/Midfield

Vital stats: A capable scorer from anywhere on the field, Giamportone finished with 35 goals and 14 assists. She reached a personal milestone on Oct. 26 against Marlboro in a Section 9 Class B quarterfinal, when she scored her 100th career goal. She finished with 101 goals for her career.

Isabelle LaBarbera

School: Red Hook

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: Captaining a Raiders team that went 16-0 over the course of the regular season, LaBarbera scored 43 goals, made six assists and totaled 92 points. Her 43 goals shattered a program record of 34 set by Marin McDermott in 2007.

Deanna Lomino

School: John Jay

Grade: 12

Position: Defender

Vital stats: A Siena College-bound member of Section 1’s Elite 12, Lomino was the best defender on the Patriots, coach C.J. Greenwood said.

Gabby Lucas

School: Beacon

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: A team captain for two of her three years on the varsity team, Lucas scored six goals and made six assists for the Bulldogs, who won their first league title in 20 years. She will be playing soccer at Pace University next year.

Missy Lisikatos

School: Haldane

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: Selected as Section 1 Class C’s Player of the Year, Lisikatos scored six goals with eight assists.

Hannah Monteleone

School: Haldane

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder/Forward

Vital stats: Monteleone was a spark for the Blue Devils, who won their sixth straight Section 1 Class C title this year. She scored 16 goals this year with nine assists.

Gabrielle Prichard

School: Spackenkill

Grade: 12

Position: Forward

Vital stats: A captain and four-year starter, Prichard played a huge role in the Spartans reaching the Section 9 Class B finals. She completed the season with 18 goals and nine assists.

Caitlin Speranza

School: Spackenkill

Grade: 11

Position: Forward

Vital stats: An agile player, Speranza scored 14 goals and handed out 11 assists. She scored the Spartans’ only goal in their loss to Chenango Forks in the Class B state semifinals. Speranza also scored a goal in Spackenkill’s win over Rhinebeck in the Section 9 Class B finals.

Gabrielle Stoetzner

School: Webutuck

Grade: 12

Position: Midfielder

Vital stats: Stoetzner captained a Webutuck team that qualified for the postseason for the first time in four years and reached the Section 9 Class C final. The four-year starter finished the year with three goals and distributed five assists.

Hannah Sullivan

School: Marlboro

Grade: 12

Position: Midfield/Forward

Vital stats: A team captain since her sophomore season with a brilliant understanding of the game, her coach said, Sullivan set a program record with 28 goals, and added six assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Arlington: Meggie Buttinger, Michaela Fasolino, Taylor James, Molly Sobolewski, Anneliese Tucci

Arlington B: Gianna Simeone

Beacon: Chloe Antalek, Reanna Cader

Dover: Lindsay Dowd, Abbey Wood

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Hope Dyer, Abby Thomas,

Haldane: Julia Rotando

Highland: Brooke Harris, Teresa Mazzella, She-ree Mills, Arianna Ranalli

John Jay: Danielle Angyal, Alexis Lainchbury, Kiley Longin, Erin Theiller, Khiara Young

Marlboro: Carolyn Ludwigson, Kali Schindler, Joyce Ryder

Millbrook: Claire Martell, Arianna Radovic, Isa Rosenzweig

New Paltz: Emily Denno, Erin Metzger, Fiona Weinstein

Our Lady of Lourdes: Sydney Campilii

Pawling: Morgan McCarthy

Red Hook: Syr Esposito, Alexa Franceschi, Chrissy Gildersleeve

Rhinebeck: Stephanie Cassens, Caroline Voorhis

Spackenkill: Alyssa Barahona, Maria Barefoot, Madison Cutler, Eileen Fiore, Julia Riehl, Brooke Scianna

Webutuck: Abbygail Hoke, Hannah Lounsbury, Katherine Nethercott, Chloe Panzer

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kieran McIlvenny

School: Arlington

Vital stats: McIlvenny led his Admirals to a 21-3 record and the team’s first state title in program history.