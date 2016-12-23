Five-star power forward Jarred Vanderbilt commits to Kentucky

Kentucky added another five-star basketball recruit to its 2017 class on Friday.

Small forward Jarred Vanderbilt chose the Wildcats over North Carolina, TCU and Oregon, announcing his decision on ESPNU and social media around noon.

ESPNU EXCLUSIVE: No. 22 overall prospect in Class of 2017 @JVando_ announces his college commitment! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/UUJTFFgnxc — ESPNU (@ESPNU) December 23, 2016

John Calipari has assembled the No. 1 ranked class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Vanderbilt, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound native of Houston, Texas, is ranked the No. 15 overall player in the 2017 class by Scout.com.

He joins a talented group that includes five-star signees center Nick Richards, power forward P.J. Washington and point guard Quade Green and four-star shooting guard Shai Alexander.