Floyd Farrand: Arrows in 1st, 10-time champ Sturgis 2nd

Watertown (98.0) holds a slim lead over Sturgis (94.0) in the team standings after Day 1 of the 42nd annual Floyd Farrand Invitational wrestling tournament. Sturgis is in search of its 11th straight team title. It beat out Roosevelt last year with 221 points.

Sioux Falls Lincoln hosts the two-day, double elimination individual event, which features some of the state’s best wrestling programs.

Though Watertown and Sturgis are neck-and-neck atop the standings, there’s some distance between them and the rest of the pack, with Vermillion checking in third with 84.5 points. Brookings is fourth with 74.0 and Harrisburg rounds out the top five with 72.0 points, one better than Brandon Valley, which is tied with Lennox for sixth.

As for the city schools, O’Gorman (59.0) is in ninth, Roosevelt (54.5) is 11th, Washington (41.0) is 13th and host Lincoln (27.0) is 16th.

The first-place Arrows had six wrestlers advance through the quarterfinals: Robert Coyle III (120), Aydan Mack (126), Brady Bollinger (132), Mason Wickherst (182), Ledgend Thorson (195) and Dane Stahl (285). The Scoopers, meanwhile, had Jacob Wood (106), Jeremiah Palmer (138), Bailey Brengle (145), Jaren Puhlman (152), Winston Brown (160) and Joel Carpenter (220) advance through the quarters.

Roosevelt’s Carter Lohr, the defending state champ at 138 pounds, advanced to the semifinals by decision over Brookings’ Kesmond Willert. Eddie Miller, who took home the 285 state title for Brookings, also made it through to the semifinals, winning by fall over Alec Blackford of Tri-Valley.

The second and final day of the Floyd Farrand Invitational gets underway today at 10 a.m.

TEAM SCORES: 1, Watertown (WAT), 98.0; 2, Sturgis (STU), 84.5; 3, Vermillion (VERM), 84.5; 4, Brookings (BRO), 74.0; 5, Harrisburg (HAR), 72.0; T-6, Brandon Valley (BV), 71.0; T-6, Lennox (LEN), 71.0; 8, Parkston (PAR), 59.5; 9, O’Gorman (OG), 59.0; 10, Milbank (MIL) 57.5;

11, Roosevelt (RHS), 54.5; 12, Wagner (WAG), 50.0; 13, Washington (WHS), 41.0; 14, Garretson (GAR), 38.0; 15, Tri-Valley (TV), 35.0; 16, Lincoln (LHS), 27.0; 17, Tea Area (TEA), 16.0; 18, Yankton (YAN), 10.0.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106



2nd WB: Bradyn Lhotak (WAG) 9-5 won by decision over Riley Williams (LEN) 13-8 (Dec 4-3); Riley Hollingshead (RHS) 11-4 won by fall over Carson Norgaard (TV) 2-12 (Fall 2:47); Ty Althoff (WAT) 10-3 won by fall over Riley Weber (PAR) 6-6 (Fall 4:59); Connor Klinkhammer (BRO) 8-4 won by fall over Carson Holt (OG) 4-9 (Fall 0:57).

Quarters: Jacob Wood (STU) 15-2 won by fall over Connor Klinkhammer (BRO) 8-4 (Fall 5:12); Jarrett Rueb (VERM) 8-1 won by decision over Ty Althoff (WAT) 10-3 (Dec 7-2); Isaac Klinkhammer (BV) 11-0 won by decision over Riley Hollingshead (RHS) 11-4 (Dec 9-4); Eli Fischer (MIL) 12-3 won by major decision over Riley Williams (LEN) 13-8 (MD 20-9).

1st WB: Bradyn Lhotak (WAG) 9-5 won by fall over Reydon Danner (WHS) 1-9 (Fall 1:17); Carson Norgaard (TV) 2-12 won by fall over Jagger Gribble (HAR) 1-11 (Fall 1:51); Riley Weber (PAR) 6-6 won by tech fall over Tucker Bahm (YAN) 3-9 (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-1)); Carson Holt (OG) 4-9 won by fall over Austin Hackrott (TEA) 0-4 (Fall 4:28).

Prelim Rd. 2: Reydon Danner (WHS) 1-9 won by decision over Tayson Swatek (GAR) 1-9 (Dec 6-4).

Rd. 1: Jacob Wood (STU) 15-2 won by fall over Tayson Swatek (GAR) 1-9 (Fall 0:25); Connor Klinkhammer (BRO) 8-4 won by major decision over Bradyn Lhotak (WAG) 9-5 (MD 8-0); Ty Althoff (WAT) 10-3 won by major decision over Carson Norgaard (TV) 2-12 (MD 10-2); Jarrett Rueb (VERM) 8-1 won by fall over Jagger Gribble (HAR) 1-11 (Fall 0:21); Isaac Klinkhammer (BV) 11-0 won by fall over Riley Weber (PAR) 6-6 (Fall 1:12); Riley Hollingshead (RHS) 11-4 won by fall over Tucker Bahm (YAN) 3-9 (Fall 2:43); Riley Williams (LEN) 13-8 won by fall over Austin Hackrott (TEA) 0-4 (Fall 1:18); Eli Fischer (MIL) 12-3 won by fall over Carson Holt (OG) 4-9 (Fall 1:43).

Prelim Rd. 1: Eli Fischer (MIL) 12-3 won by fall over Reydon Danner (WHS) 1-9 (Fall 1:11).

113



2nd WB: Chaise Nielsen (BV) 8-3 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Tristan Permann (STU) 10-8 (UTB 3-3); Jaxson Waugh (WAT) 10-3 won by decision over Beau Beavers (LHS) 13-6 (Dec 9-5); Tyler Krause (MIL) 6-5 won by decision over Cordell Murtha (PAR) 6-7 (Dec 5-0); Lance Soukup (WAG) 11-4 won by fall over Ryan Hirschkorn (HAR) 6-9 (Fall 3:39).

Quarters: Trevor Klinnert (TV) 2-0 won by decision over Lance Soukup (WAG) 11-4 (Dec 9-4); Jason Nixon (BRO) 8-3 won by fall over Tyler Krause (MIL) 6-5 (Fall 1:39); Eli Kadoun (RHS) 9-2 won by decision over Beau Beavers (LHS) 13-6 (Dec 5-0); Lucus Anglin (VERM) 15-0 won by fall over Chaise Nielsen (BV) 8-3 (Fall 5:32).

1st WB: Tristan Permann (STU) 10-8 won by fall over Tucker Murtha (PAR) 0-4 (Fall 1:51); Jaxson Waugh (WAT) 10-3 won by fall over Justin Powell (TEA) 3-7 (Fall 1:20); Cordell Murtha (PAR) 6-7 won by major decision over Taten Bahm (YAN) 6-6 (MD 13-3); Ryan Hirschkorn (HAR) 6-9 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Smidt (LEN) 3-11 (For.).

Rd. 1: Trevor Klinnert (TV) 2-0 won by fall over Tucker Murtha (PAR) 0-4 (Fall 3:26); Lance Soukup (WAG) 11-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tristan Permann (STU) 10-8 (SV-1 11-9); Tyler Krause (MIL) 6-5 won by fall over Justin Powell (TEA) 3-7 (Fall 2:59); Jason Nixon (BRO) 8-3 won by decision over Jaxson Waugh (WAT) 10-3 (Dec 6-5); Eli Kadoun (RHS) 9-2 won by fall over Cordell Murtha (PAR) 6-7 (Fall 5:16); Beau Beavers (LHS) 13-6 won by fall over Taten Bahm (YAN) 6-6 (Fall 1:23); Chaise Nielsen (BV) 8-3 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Smidt (LEN) 3-11 (For.); Lucus Anglin (VERM) 15-0 won by fall over Ryan Hirschkorn (HAR) 6-9 (Fall 1:11).

120



2nd WB: Shae Owens (STU) 5-3 won by decision over Carson Klinkhammer (BRO) 6-6 (Dec 4-2); Aaron Ideker (OG) 6-9 won by fall over Sami Nabity (LHS) 1-2 (Fall 3:52); Hayden Pierret (GAR) 7-4 won by decision over Jack Smith (BV) 8-4 (Dec 6-3); Kiet Gilberts (TEA) 8-3 won by fall over Noah Mahoney (PAR) 4-7 (Fall 2:47).

Quarters: Caden Lamer (TV) 15-1 won by fall over Kiet Gilberts (TEA) 8-3 (Fall 2:45); Jacob Husby (VERM) 14-3 won by fall over Hayden Pierret (GAR) 7-4 (Fall 1:34); Robert Coyle III (WAT) 11-1 won by fall over Aaron Ideker (OG) 6-9 (Fall 2:43); Jaetin DeCou (LEN) 17-2 won by fall over Shae Owens (STU) 5-3 (Fall 5:30).

1st WB: Carson Klinkhammer (BRO) 6-6 won by fall over Toby Schneck (MIL) 4-6 (Fall 1:59); Sami Nabity (LHS) 1-2 won by fall over Blessing Taniah (WHS) 4-7 (Fall 3:38); Jack Smith (BV) 8-4 won by major decision over Dylan Hage (HAR) 8-7 (MD 11-3); Noah Mahoney (PAR) 4-7 won by decision over Daniel Momotic (RHS) 1-7 (Dec 4-1).

Rd. 1: Caden Lamer (TV) 15-1 won by fall over Toby Schneck (MIL) 4-6 (Fall 0:50); Kiet Gilberts (TEA) 8-3 won by decision over Carson Klinkhammer (BRO) 6-6 (Dec 4-0); Hayden Pierret (GAR) 7-4 won by fall over Sami Nabity (LHS) 1-2 (Fall 0:53); Jacob Husby (VERM) 14-3 won by fall over Blessing Taniah (WHS) 4-7 (Fall 0:50); Robert Coyle III (WAT) 11-1 won by decision over Jack Smith (BV) 8-4 (Dec 5-0); Aaron Ideker (OG) 6-9 won by decision over Dylan Hage (HAR) 8-7 (Dec 7-6); Shae Owens (STU) 5-3 won by fall over Noah Mahoney (PAR) 4-7 (Fall 1:06); Jaetin DeCou (LEN) 17-2 won by fall over Daniel Momotic (RHS) 1-7 (Fall 1:05).

126



2nd WB: Chris Nash (STU) 10-7 won by decision over Justin Burnham (STU) 6-4 (Dec 8-2); Sam Lehman (BRO) 7-4 won by fall over Alex Stoneall (WHS) 1-4 (Fall 4:10); Jakob Thomas (TEA) 7-4 won by major decision over Kyle Heidbrink (BV) 7-6 (MD 11-3); Preston Nedved (WAG) 8-6 won by fall over Jack Kratz (VERM) 1-3 (Fall 2:30).

Quarters: Wesley Weischedel (LEN) 19-2 won by fall over Preston Nedved (WAG) 8-6 (Fall 1:59); Tigh Hight (OG) 9-5 won by fall over Jakob Thomas (TEA) 7-4 (Fall 2:48); Aydan Mack (WAT) 8-1 won by fall over Sam Lehman (BRO) 7-4 (Fall 5:50); Jacob Hanssen (HAR) 10-2 won by decision over Chris Nash (STU) 10-7 (Dec 4-3).

1st WB: Justin Burnham (STU) 6-4 won by fall over Blessed Vargas (VERM) 2-7 (Fall 2:07); Alex Stoneall (WHS) 1-4 won by decision over Dominic Abraham (GAR) 3-4 (Dec 7-1); Kyle Heidbrink (BV) 7-6 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Sawyer (YAN) 1-4 (For.).

Rd. 1: Wesley Weischedel (LEN) 19-2 won by fall over Blessed Vargas (VERM) 2-7 (Fall 1:02); Preston Nedved (WAG) 8-6 won by fall over Justin Burnham (STU) 6-4 (Fall 5:19); Jakob Thomas (TEA) 7-4 won by fall over Alex Stoneall (WHS) 1-4 (Fall 1:52); Tigh Hight (OG) 9-5 won by major decision over Dominic Abraham (GAR) 3-4 (MD 9-0); Aydan Mack (WAT) 8-1 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Sawyer (YAN) 1-4 (For.); Sam Lehman (BRO) 7-4 won by decision over Kyle Heidbrink (BV) 7-6 (Dec 8-2); Chris Nash (STU) 10-7 won by fall over Jack Kratz (VERM) 1-3 (Fall 0:52).

132



2nd WB: Rocky Berg (PAR) 8-2 won by decision over Tanner Swab (RHS) 3-6 (Dec 2-1); Taylor Dalen (HAR) 10-4 won by fall over Devon Medricky (WAG) 3-9 (Fall 1:25); Ryne Whisler (VERM) 11-6 won by decision over Matt Willey (STU) 3-11 (Dec 7-0); Jayden Meyerink (LHS) 9-4 won by fall over Lincoln Burggraff (TV) 1-2 (Fall 1:37).

Quarters: Creighton Klinkhammer (BV) 11-0 won by fall over Jayden Meyerink (LHS) 9-4 (Fall 4:00); Tyson Stoebner (LEN) 16-4 won by major decision over Ryne Whisler (VERM) 11-6 (MD 9-0); Ben Soukup (WAG) 11-1 won by fall over Taylor Dalen (HAR) 10-4 (Fall 4:59); Brady Bollinger (WAT) 8-2 won by decision over Rocky Berg (PAR) 8-2 (Dec 8-4).

1st WB: Tanner Swab (RHS) 3-6 won by fall over Kimberlee Hindberg (TEA) 0-2 (Fall 0:21); Devon Medricky (WAG) 3-9 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Dahl (OG) 3-10 (For.); Matt Willey (STU) 3-11 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Johnson (TEA) 1-7 (For.); Lincoln Burggraff (TV) 1-2 won by forfeit over Forfeit Jackson (RHS) 0-2 (For.).

Rd. 1: Creighton Klinkhammer (BV) 11-0 won by fall over Kimberlee Hindberg (TEA) 0-2 (Fall 0:14); Jayden Meyerink (LHS) 9-4 won by decision over Tanner Swab (RHS) 3-6 (Dec 8-2); Ryne Whisler (VERM) 11-6 won by fall over Devon Medricky (WAG) 3-9 (Fall 5:49); Tyson Stoebner (LEN) 16-4 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Dahl (OG) 3-10 (For.); Taylor Dalen (HAR) 10-4 won by fall over Matt Willey (STU) 3-11 (Fall 2:20); Ben Soukup (WAG) 11-1 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Johnson (TEA) 1-7 (For.); Rocky Berg (PAR) 8-2 won by forfeit over Forfeit Jackson (RHS) 0-2 (For.); Brady Bollinger (WAT) 8-2 won by fall over Lincoln Burggraff (TV) 1-2 (Fall 0:24).

138



2nd WB: Cougar Trotta (RHS) 4-3 won by decision over Mitchell Messersmith (LEN) 11-8 (Dec 8-4); Jose Chen (MIL) 3-3 won by tech fall over Simon Tiede (WHS) 3-7 (TF-1.5 4:40 (25-7)); Terrence Carroll (WAT) 4-3 won by fall over Tycho Clausen (OG) 4-9 (Fall 2:04); Payton Braun (BV) 4-1 won by fall over Tony Bruguier (WAG) 6-8 (Fall 0:59).

Quarters: Trey Hage (VERM) 16-0 won by fall over Tony Bruguier (WAG) 6-8 (Fall 0:41); Jeremiah Palmer (STU) 11-6 won by decision over Terrence Carroll (WAT) 4-3 (Dec 5-4); Nolan Hoback (HAR) 12-2 won by fall over Jose Chen (MIL) 3-3 (Fall 1:00); Jared Fitzgerald (GAR) 7-3 won by decision over Mitchell Messersmith (LEN) 11-8 (Dec 8-2).

1st WB: Cougar Trotta (RHS) 4-3 won by fall over Max Breitkreutz (TV) 3-5 (Fall 2:35); Simon Tiede (WHS) 3-7 won by fall over Riley Schnider (TEA) 2-8 (Fall 2:31); Tycho Clausen (OG) 4-9 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Loiseau (BRO) 6-5 (For.); Payton Braun (BV) 4-1 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Rowell (YAN) 1-5 (For.).

Rd. 1: Trey Hage (VERM) 16-0 won by major decision over Cougar Trotta (RHS) 4-3 (MD 13-2); Tony Bruguier (WAG) 6-8 won by fall over Max Breitkreutz (TV) 3-5 (Fall 6:46); Jeremiah Palmer (STU) 11-6 won by fall over Riley Schnider (TEA) 2-8 (Fall 0:51); Terrence Carroll (WAT) 4-3 won by fall over Simon Tiede (WHS) 3-7 (Fall 4:20); Nolan Hoback (HAR) 12-2 won by fall over Tycho Clausen (OG) 4-9 (Fall 0:49); Jose Chen (MIL) 3-3 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Loiseau (BRO) 6-5 (For.); Mitchell Messersmith (LEN) 11-8 won by fall over Payton Braun (BV) 4-1 (Fall 3:17); Jared Fitzgerald (GAR) 7-3 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Rowell (YAN) 1-5 (For.).

145



2nd WB: Jack Konechne (GAR) 7-3 won by fall over Jack Bren (WHS) 7-7 (Fall 1:22); Dommonick Pechous (WAT) 10-3 won by fall over Austin Permann (STU) 7-6 (Fall 1:26); Colton Frei (WAG) 11-4 won by fall over Logan Heidinger (PAR) 1-8 (Fall 1:45); TJ Scheafer (OG) 12-3 won by fall over Christopher Wollman (TV) 5-10 (Fall 1:45).

Quarters: Bailey Brengle (STU) 12-5 won by fall over TJ Scheafer (OG) 12-3 (Fall 3:00); Jackson Pletten (BV) 7-1 won by fall over Colton Frei (WAG) 11-4 (Fall 1:41); Cole Halouska (LEN) 16-4 won by decision over Dommonick Pechous (WAT) 10-3 (Dec 11-4); Josh Cid (RHS) 7-0 won by fall over Jack Konechne (GAR) 7-3 (Fall 3:11).

1st WB: Jack Bren (WHS) 7-7 won by decision over Noah Walker (VERM) 4-3 (Dec 3-1); Austin Permann (STU) 7-6 won by decision over Justin Devine (BRO) 0-3 (Dec 3-1); Logan Heidinger (PAR) 1-8 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Tellus (YAN) 6-6 (For.); Christopher Wollman (TV) 5-10 won by decision over Sawyer Schwebach (TEA) 2-5 (Dec 9-7).

Rd. 1: Bailey Brengle (STU) 12-5 won by fall over Jack Bren (WHS) 7-7 (Fall 2:30); TJ Scheafer (OG) 12-3 won by decision over Noah Walker (VERM) 4-3 (Dec 5-2); Jackson Pletten (BV) 7-1 won by fall over Austin Permann (STU) 7-6 (Fall 2:34); Colton Frei (WAG) 11-4 won by major decision over Justin Devine (BRO) 0-3 (MD 12-0); Cole Halouska (LEN) 16-4 won by fall over Logan Heidinger (PAR) 1-8 (Fall 2:19); Dommonick Pechous (WAT) 10-3 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Tellus (YAN) 6-6 (For.); Jack Konechne (GAR) 7-3 won by fall over Sawyer Schwebach (TEA) 2-5 (Fall 0:44); Josh Cid (RHS) 7-0 won by fall over Christopher Wollman (TV) 5-10 (Fall 3:10).

152



2nd WB: Nathan Tuttle (WAT) 6-3 won by decision over Zach Witte (OG) 7-4 (Dec 6-5); Dodge Waldera (BV) 8-3 won by fall over Lucas Fitzgerald (GAR) 2-6 (Fall 4:22); Ryan Meyer (HAR) 5-9 won by decision over Dillon Bollinger (WAT) 3-4 (Dec 5-3); Kesmond Willert (BRO) 9-3 won by fall over Donovan Bain (YAN) 3-10 (Fall 2:15).

Quarters: Carter Lohr (RHS) 3-0 won by decision over Kesmond Willert (BRO) 9-3 (Dec 7-3); Jake Anderson (MIL) 11-1 won by decision over Dillon Bollinger (WAT) 3-4 (Dec 7-3); Jaren Puhlman (STU) 4-3 won by decision over Dodge Waldera (BV) 8-3 (Dec 4-2); Kyler Holzbauer (PAR) 5-1 won by fall over Zach Witte (OG) 7-4 (Fall 1:34).

1st WB: Nathan Tuttle (WAT) 6-3 won by fall over Jonah Nelson (WHS) 2-3 (Fall 2:31); Lucas Fitzgerald (GAR) 2-6 won by fall over JT Panning (TEA) 2-12 (Fall 1:48); Ryan Meyer (HAR) 5-9 won by fall over Mitchell Rust (LEN) 1-11 (Fall 2:49); Donovan Bain (YAN) 3-10 won by fall over Joe Arndt (LHS) 2-10 (Fall 1:32).

Rd. 1: Carter Lohr (RHS) 3-0 won by tech fall over Jonah Nelson (WHS) 2-3 (TF-1.5 2:35 (21-4)); Kesmond Willert (BRO) 9-3 won by fall over Nathan Tuttle (WAT) 6-3 (Fall 3:48); Dillon Bollinger (WAT) 3-4 won by fall over JT Panning (TEA) 2-12 (Fall 2:40); Jake Anderson (MIL) 11-1 won by fall over Lucas Fitzgerald (GAR) 2-6 (Fall 0:55); Jaren Puhlman (STU) 4-3 won by fall over Mitchell Rust (LEN) 1-11 (Fall 0:59); Dodge Waldera (BV) 8-3 won by decision over Ryan Meyer (HAR) 5-9 (Dec 4-1); Zach Witte (OG) 7-4 won by fall over Joe Arndt (LHS) 2-10 (Fall 1:47); Kyler Holzbauer (PAR) 5-1 won by fall over Donovan Bain (YAN) 3-10 (Fall 1:42).

160



2nd WB: Cole Dockter (MIL) 7-4 won by fall over Brendan Harris (GAR) 6-7 (Fall 1:51); Nick Schirado (HAR) 12-3 won by fall over Ben Zarr (LEN) 1-2 (Fall 0:27); Dawson Semmler (PAR) 2-1 won by major decision over Jayden Hartford (WAT) 6-7 (MD 14-5); Tupak Kpeayeh (WHS) 13-4 won by fall over PJ Parmelee (TEA) 5-6 (Fall 4:57).

Quarters: Tate Coon (BRO) 9-1 won by decision over Tupak Kpeayeh (WHS) 13-4 (Dec 8-6); Winston Brown (STU) 14-3 won by fall over Dawson Semmler (PAR) 2-1 (Fall 5:11); Carter Kratz (VERM) 15-0 won by fall over Nick Schirado (HAR) 12-3 (Fall 3:54); Kobe Kortan (RHS) 4-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cole Dockter (MIL) 7-4 (SV-1 3-1).

1st WB: Brendan Harris (GAR) 6-7 won by decision over Braedon Treadway (LHS) 6-7 (Dec 6-5); Ben Zarr (LEN) 1-2 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Davenport (YAN) 2-10 (For.); Jayden Hartford (WAT) 6-7 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Scheafer (OG) 0-2 (For.); PJ Parmelee (TEA) 5-6 won by fall over JJ Wardlow (BV) 2-4 (Fall 4:04).

Rd. 1: Tate Coon (BRO) 9-1 won by fall over Brendan Harris (GAR) 6-7 (Fall 1:46); Tupak Kpeayeh (WHS) 13-4 won by major decision over Braedon Treadway (LHS) 6-7 (MD 15-3); Winston Brown (STU) 14-3 won by fall over Ben Zarr (LEN) 1-2 (Fall 0:25); Dawson Semmler (PAR) 2-1 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Davenport (YAN) 2-10 (For.); Carter Kratz (VERM) 15-0 won by tech fall over Jayden Hartford (WAT) 6-7 (TF-1.5 5:07 (17-1)); Nick Schirado (HAR) 12-3 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Scheafer (OG) 0-2 (For.); Cole Dockter (MIL) 7-4 won by fall over PJ Parmelee (TEA) 5-6 (Fall 1:33); Kobe Kortan (RHS) 4-2 won by fall over JJ Wardlow (BV) 2-4 (Fall 1:01).

170



2nd WB: Jake Sailor (STU) 10-9 won by fall over Ethan Kippes (LHS) 6-7 (Fall 1:52); Austin Hanson (WAT) 7-5 won by fall over Riley Pletten (BV) 0-2 (Fall 1:25); Brett Culver (VERM) 9-7 won by fall over Alex Uhl (GAR) 0-6 (Fall 2:13); Taran Mogard (MIL) 5-7 won by forfeit over Soren Brands (TEA) 3-9 (For.).

Quarters: Tyler Zebell (LEN) 15-3 won by fall over Taran Mogard (MIL) 5-7 (Fall 0:31); Jacob WAG (WHS) 7-4 won by major decision over Brett Culver (VERM) 9-7 (MD 12-0); Jon Binstock (OG) 10-4 won by decision over Austin Hanson (WAT) 7-5 (Dec 7-2); Cade Bruggeman (HAR) 11-3 won by decision over Jake Sailor (STU) 10-9 (Dec 3-2).

1st WB: Ethan Kippes (LHS) 6-7 won by forfeit over Forfeit Warren (YAN) 0-2 (For.).

Rd. 1: Tyler Zebell (LEN) 15-3 won by forfeit over Forfeit Warren (YAN) 0-2 (For.); Taran Mogard (MIL) 5-7 won by fall over Ethan Kippes (LHS) 6-7 (Fall 1:55); Brett Culver (VERM) 9-7 won by fall over Riley Pletten (BV) 0-2 (Fall 5:11); Jon Binstock (OG) 10-4 won by fall over Alex Uhl (GAR) 0-6 (Fall 1:11); Jake Sailor (STU) 10-9 won by injury default over Soren Brands (TEA) 3-9 (Inj. 0:00).

182



2nd WB: Slayton Neugebauer (PAR) 9-4 won by fall over Nick Hillberg (OG) 1-2 (Fall 4:24); Kody Cox (STU) 5-7 won by fall over Sam Konzem (RHS) 1-4 (Fall 4:34); Ethan Kanable (HAR) 9-5 won by fall over Ben Konechne (GAR) 6-7 (Fall 4:27); Koben Huber (MIL) 5-6 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Postma (YAN) 4-4 (For.).

Quarters: Kobe Culver (VERM) 12-3 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Postma (YAN) 4-4 (For.); Logan Hadley (BRO) 7-4 won by decision over Ethan Kanable (HAR) 9-5 (Dec 14-12); Mason Wickherst (WAT) 10-0 won by fall over Kody Cox (STU) 5-7 (Fall 1:41); Brock Wulf (WHS) 11-3 won by decision over Slayton Neugebauer (PAR) 9-4 (Dec 4-2).

1st WB: Nick Hillberg (OG) 1-2 won by forfeit over FORFEIT St. Pierre (WAG) 8-5 (For.); Sam Konzem (RHS) 1-4 won by decision over Ethan Nehlich (TV) 3-11 (Dec 5-4); Ben Konechne (GAR) 6-7 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Moroz (LEN) 6-11 (For.); Koben Huber (MIL) 5-6 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (LHS) 4-9 (Fall 1:46).

Rd. 1: Kobe Culver (VERM) 12-3 won by fall over Nick Hillberg (OG) 1-2 (Fall 1:07); FORFEIT Postma (YAN) 4-4 won by forfeit over FORFEIT St. Pierre (WAG) 8-5 (For.); Ethan Kanable (HAR) 9-5 won by fall over Sam Konzem (RHS) 1-4 (Fall 0:33); Logan Hadley (BRO) 7-4 won by fall over Ethan Nehlich (TV) 3-11 (Fall 2:00); Mason Wickherst (WAT) 10-0 won by fall over Ben Konechne (GAR) 6-7 (Fall 1:54); Kody Cox (STU) 5-7 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Moroz (LEN) 6-11 (For.); Slayton Neugebauer (PAR) 9-4 won by fall over Koben Huber (MIL) 5-6 (Fall 5:55); Brock Wulf (WHS) 11-3 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (LHS) 4-9 (Fall 1:17).

195



2nd WB: Jordan Huser (BV) 1-6 won by decision over Caleb Dagel (RHS) 3-6 (Dec 2-0); Lucas Berthelsen (OG) 6-7 won by forfeit over Forfeit Wilson (RHS) 0-2 (For.); Brock Stien (LEN) 3-2 won by major decision over Trevor Ellis (YAN) 6-7 (MD 10-2).

Quarters: Logan Warzecha (HAR) 12-1 won by fall over Brody Etrheim (WHS) 4-8 (Fall 1:05); Ledgend Thorson (WAT) 4-3 won by fall over Trevor Ellis (YAN) 6-7 (Fall 4:21); Brady Schoenfelder (PAR) 5-2 won by fall over Lucas Berthelsen (OG) 6-7 (Fall 0:31); Cole Eidem (BRO) 5-5 won by fall over Caleb Dagel (RHS) 3-6 (Fall 1:04).

Rd. 1: Brody Etrheim (WHS) 4-8 won by decision over Jordan Huser (BV) 1-6 (Dec 6-3); Trevor Ellis (YAN) 6-7 won by forfeit over Forfeit Wilson (RHS) 0-2 (For.); Brady Schoenfelder (PAR) 5-2 won by fall over Brock Stien (LEN) 3-2 (Fall 3:43).

220



2nd WB: Jace Johnson (WAG) 9-5 won by fall over Keaton Wagner(GAR) 4-3 (Fall 4:21); Gus Miller (BRO) 8-4 won by decision over Sam Lembcke (BV) 4-8 (Dec 6-2); Brody Surrell (VERM) 14-3 won by fall over Cole Diedrichsen (YAN) 8-5 (Fall 1:46); Sam Detert (HAR) 10-5 won by decision over Lincoln Stahl (WAT) 5-7 (Dec 1-0).

Quarters: Corey Fichter (LHS) 10-1 won by fall over Sam Detert (HAR) 10-5 (Fall 0:53); Adam Heap (OG) 9-4 won by fall over Brody Surrell (VERM) 14-3 (Fall 1:10); Noah Riechert (PAR) 9-2 won by major decision over Sam Lembcke (BV) 4-8 (MD 14-2); Joel Carpenter (STU) 14-2 won by fall over Jace Johnson (WAG) 9-5 (Fall 1:23).

1st WB: Keaton Wagner(GAR) 4-3 won by fall over Brock Schroeder (LEN) 3-9 (Fall 0:52); Gus Miller (BRO) 8-4 won by decision over Thomas Vissers (WHS) 5-8 (Dec 1-0); Cole Diedrichsen (YAN) 8-5 won by fall over Ben Nelson (MIL) 0-2 (Fall 1:25).

Rd. 1: Corey Fichter (LHS) 10-1 won by fall over Brock Schroeder (LEN) 3-9 (Fall 1:29); Sam Detert (HAR) 10-5 won by fall over Keaton Wagner(GAR) 4-3 (Fall 2:12); Adam Heap (OG) 9-4 won by fall over Thomas Vissers (WHS) 5-8 (Fall 2:59); Brody Surrell (VERM) 14-3 won by fall over Gus Miller (BRO) 8-4 (Fall 0:46); Noah Riechert (PAR) 9-2 won by fall over Ben Nelson (MIL) 0-2 (Fall 0:50); Sam Lembcke (BV) 4-8 won by fall over Cole Diedrichsen (YAN) 8-5 (Fall 4:52); Jace Johnson (WAG) 9-5 won by decision over Lincoln Stahl (WAT) 5-7 (Dec 2-1).

285



2nd WB: Austin Leuning (TV) 2-1 won by fall over Dawson Lensin (WAG) 4-7 (Fall 1:52); Dakota Johnson (GAR) 2-4 won by forfeit over Isaac Bullis-Rodriguez (BV) 3-4 (For.); Thomas Fischer (LEN) 9-10 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Bigge (PAR) 0-2 (For.); Alec Blackford (TV) 8-6 won by fall over Kenley Lamberty (OG) 9-5 (Fall 1:00).

Quarters: Eddie Miller (BRO) 8-2 won by fall over Alec Blackford (TV) 8-6 (Fall 0:19); Sam Krohnke (BV) 9-2 won by decision over Thomas Fischer (LEN) 9-10 (Dec 9-4); Alex Lorenzini (WHS) 8-2 won by fall over Isaac Bullis-Rodriguez (BV) 3-4 (Fall 1:04); Dane Stahl (WAT) 10-1 won by fall over Austin Leuning (TV) 2-1 (Fall 1:34).

1st WB: Dawson Lensin (WAG) 4-7 won by fall over Dylan Muth (LHS) 6-9 (Fall 2:03).

Rd. 1: Eddie Miller (BRO) 8-2 won by fall over Dawson Lensin (WAG) 4-7 (Fall 1:21); Alec Blackford (TV) 8-6 won by fall over Dylan Muth (LHS) 6-9 (Fall 3:50); Sam Krohnke (BV) 9-2 won by fall over Dakota Johnson (GAR) 2-4 (Fall 1:06); Isaac Bullis-Rodriguez (BV) 3-4 won by forfeit over FORFEIT Bigge (PAR) 0-2 (For.); Austin Leuning (TV) 2-1 won by fall over Kenley Lamberty (OG) 9-5 (Fall 3:29).