Former ALL-USA star Breanna Stewart gives back to alma mater, outfits N.Y. team

Always remember where you came from!! Happy to be able to give back to my high school team and hook them up with some gear!! #315 #CNS #Nike pic.twitter.com/qaFZQL8Avo — Breanna Stewart (@bre_stewart30) December 4, 2016

Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse (N.Y.) girls basketball team knew that new sneakers were coming their way because they had to provide their coach with sizes.

But the other stuff that began arriving on a daily basis? Completely a surprise. As reported by Syracuse.com, former Cicero-North Syracuse and UConn star Breanna Stewart has been the one sending care packages.

A 2012 C-NS graduate and the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year as a senior, Stewart is also a representative of Nike apparel. Stewart arranged to outfit the current players at C-NS in everything from new shoes to uniforms to warm-up suits.

“As part of her contract with Nike, Bre thought of the school and negotiated in or said, this is one of my points that I’d like taken care of is to get the kids at C-NS something,” longtime C-NS coach Eric Smith told Syracuse.com. “It started out with just uniforms. Or it was going to be bags and socks or something. I don’t think she was very pleased with the way she was treated and just … she really wanted it to work out for the kids. So was advocating for that and Nike is such a huge company. I think her agents got involved and said, listen, you’ve got a pretty good deal here, so it turned into the kids got warm-ups and shoes and socks and bags and uniforms. It was awesome for the kids. It’s great. “It’s Bre. She still is Bre and never forgets her roots and is always trying to do things. And her biggest thing wasn’t, what? It was, did the kids like it? That was her biggest concern and fears was that the kids wouldn’t like it. That’s just Bre.”

Stewart, 23, is currently playing in China after completing her rookie season for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. As a rookie, she averaged 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game on her way to WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. Earlier this year, she led Connecticut to a fourth consecutive NCAA Division I championship, then helped Team USA win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“We thought it was really cool she got us that stuff,” C-NS sophomore guard Ariana Corasaniti told Syracuse.com. “We’re very appreciative of it.”

Smith waited until after cuts were made to let members of the team know that a former player wanted to give back to the current Northstars squad. He said that conversation has helped fuel a discussion on how players can give back in their own way.