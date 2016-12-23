Former Desert Ridge DL D.J. Davidson commits to ASU

Former Mesa Desert Ridge defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tweeted Thursday that he committed to Arizona State.

Davidson, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona Team selection last year, graduated in the spring. He was a late academic qualifier and signed with Central Florida in February, but reportedly did not enroll at the school.

A three-star composite by 247 Sports, Davidson joins five other in-state players for the Sun Devils’ 2017 recruiting class.

In his senior season, Davidson had 67 tackles, 19.5 for losses, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown against Chandler in the regular season.

Davidson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was the anchor of a strong defensive line on a 2015 team that advanced to the state championship game.

Davidson originally had offers from Central Florida, Memphis, San Diego State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, New Mexico State and Montana.

“If he stays healthy, he will be a guy that can play,” Desert Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock said in February. “Most upside we have had for a lineman at our school, and we have had some good ones.”

Reporter Richard Obert contributed to this report.