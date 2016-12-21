Former youth coach accused of child molestation, kidnapping

A Tempe man was arrested Tuesday in on suspicion of molesting and kidnapping two children he coached and mentored in incidents dating back to 1998 and 2004, police said.

Michael J. Guest, 45, faces charges including six counts of molestation of a child, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of sexual assault, according to Detective Seth Tyler, a Chandler police spokesman.

Guest was an instructional assistant at Andersen Junior High School in Chandler from 1995 to 1999, Tyler said. Guest then worked for the city of Chandler as a temporary after-school program coordinator from 2000 to 2002. He also spent time as a youth basketball referee in the East Valley.

The first accuser, who is currently 28 years old, said he was 7 when he and his family met Guest, according to police records. Guest had been a counselor at a YMCA and, years later, helped supervise the boy as part of an after-school program. Guest persuaded the family to allow him to move into their Chandler home, police records showed.

The accuser said Guest took him to the movies, on trips to California and provided him with alcohol and gifts, documents said. When he was between 13 and 16 years old, he said he woke on multiple occasions to Guest inappropriately touching him and performing oral sex on him, according to police records.

The second accuser was a classmate of the other accuser’s older brother. Now 31 years old, the man said Guest was an assistant basketball coach for his team when the abuse occurred. He described similar “grooming” techniques, such as fishing and ATV riding, according to police.

He said Guest took him on a camping trip alone to a wilderness area in Maricopa County when he was 15 years old. There, he told police he awoke to Guest touching him underneath his clothing. He pretended to be asleep, all the while feeling “as if he was going to die,” police records show.