Four 6-footers from Texas headline Pink bracket

One of the most prolific forwards in the country will be featured in the Pink Division bracket of the 2016 Pink and White Lady Classic, and she’s bringing three of her remarkably tall friends.

The tournament tips off Dec. 27 at Weiser Gymnasium at Drury University. At the end of the opening round, winners’ bracket play shifts to the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Argyle, Texas holds the No. 1 overall seed in the Pink Division. The Eagles boast four players 6-foot or taller on their roster, including NCAA Division I commits Jocellyn Pierce (Texas A&M) and Gabby Standifer (Fresno State).

However, Aryle’s true star is Vivian Gray, the No. 26 ranked recruit in the Class of 2017 according to ESPN Hoop Gurlz. Gray held scholarship offers from every school in the Big 12, but passed on Division I basketball entirely to commit to Division II Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. Gray turned down the likes of Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas to play on the same team as her older sister Olivia and former Argyle teammate Delaney Sain.

Argyle went 35-1 a season ago and won back-to-back Texas 4A girls basketball state championships.

Gray averaged 22.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists and was named MVP of the Texas 4A state championship. Argyle is presently the No. 12-ranked team in the nation in the espnW power rankings. The Eagles are 17-1 headed into the tournament.

Argyle’s fourth 6-footer, senior Madison Ralston, is committed to play for Division II Emporia State.

Reigning Class 2 state champion Strafford holds the No. 2 seed in the Pink Division. Senior guard Abby Oliver and 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Hayley Frank led Strafford to a 7-0 start and the No. 1 overall Class 2 ranking in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll.

Strafford won the Ash Grove Tournament title and also notched quality wins over Walnut Grove, Springfield Catholic and Rogersville.

A championship at the Rogers, Arkansas Tournament led to Ozark earning the No. 3 seed in the Pink Division. The Tigers (5-2) are yet to suffer a loss to a Missouri opponent this season. Ozark’s two losses came at the hands of Valley Springs, Arkansas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

For the first time this season, out-of-area teams in the Pink and White Lady Classic are automatically awarded No. 1 or No. 4 seeds. The No. 4 seed in the Pink Division went to Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Kentucky).

Point guard Seygan Robins leads the Titans in scoring with 19.8 points per game. The 5-foot-8 University of Louisville commit averaged 16.2 points per game in last season’s 31-6 campaign which ended in a playoff semifinal loss.

Mercer County is the No. 1 team in Kentucky according to BlueGrassPreps.com.

Admission to the tournament is $8 per day for adults, $6 per day for students and free for children ages 5 and under.

2016 Pink and White Lady Classic opening round

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Pink Division

All first round games at Weiser Gymnasium.

9:30 a.m. 8) Spokane vs. Glendale

11 a.m. 1) Argyle (Argyle, Texas) vs. Marshfield

12:30 p.m. 5) Republic vs. Bolivar

2 p.m. 4) Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Kentucky) vs. Miller

4:30 p.m. 7) West Plains vs. Buffalo

6 p.m. 2) Strafford vs. Hillcrest

7:30 p.m. 6) Rogersville vs. Clever

9 p.m. 3) Ozark vs. Camdenton

White Division

All first round games at O’Reilly Family Event Center.

9:30 a.m. 8) Nixa vs. Springfield Catholic

11 a.m. 1) North Little Rock (North Little Rock, Arkansas) vs. Parkview

12:30 p.m. 5) Branson vs. Lamar

2 p.m. 4) Rock Bridge vs. Aurora

4:30 p.m. 7) Fair Grove vs. Carthage

6 p.m. 2) Kickapoo vs. Mt. Vernon

7:30 p.m. 6) Lebanon vs. Willard

9 p.m. 3) Skyline vs. Central