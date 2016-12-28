Four players earn ALL-USA Wisconsin football honors

GREEN BAY – Four local players were selected to the ALL-USA Wisconsin all-state football team on Wednesday.

Bay Port linebacker Matt Lorbeck, who was a second-team choice by USA TODAY on the national team last week, was selected as the state’s defensive player of the year.

He was joined on the first team defense by De Pere defensive lineman Aaron Vopal.

Green Bay Notre Dame running back Nate Ihlenfeldt was a second-team choice on offense, while Bay Port defensive back Jake Weber was a second-team selection on defense.

Lorbeck, a Northern Illinois recruit, also was picked as the defensive player of the year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association earlier this year. He had 119 tackles and seven sacks to help guide the Pirates to the Fox River Classic Conference title.

Vopal, who will play at Wisconsin, had 69 tackles and 4½ sacks for the Redbirds.

Ihlenfeldt ranked second in the state with 2,261 rushing yards and scored a combined 31 touchdowns in leading the Tritons to the WIAA Division 3 state title game.

Weber was the defensive back of the year in the 10-team FRCC, finishing with 88 tackles and three interceptions.



Offense





Offensive player of the year: Danny Vanden Boom, Kimberly.

First team

QB Danny Vanden Boom (6-5, 205, Sr.), Kimberly

RB Sam Santiago-Lloyd (5-10, 235, Sr.), Brookfield East

RB Hunter Johnson (6-1, 210, Sr.), Darlington

WR Reid Hilbelink (6-2, 180, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)

WR Zach Clayton (6-2, 230, Sr.), Oconomowoc

TE Jake Ferguson (6-5, 215, Sr.), Madison Memorial (Madison)

OL Logan Bruss (6-5, 265, Sr.), Kimberly

OL Kayden Lyles (6-4, 320, Sr.), Middleton

OL Tyler Beach (6-6, 295, Sr.), Port Washington

OL Alex Fenton (6-5, 285, Sr.), Menomonie

OL Jordan Gallagher (6-5, 275, Sr.), Horlick (Racine)

Second Team

QB Josh Weiss (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)

RB D.J. Stewart (6-0, 172, Sr.), Kimberly

RB Nate Ihlenfeldt (5-11, 180, Sr.), Notre Dame (Green Bay)

WR Jalen Sample (6-4, 190, Sr.), Onalaska

WR Terrell Carey (6-1, 192, Sr.), Madison West

TE Caiden Haake (6-3, 215, Sr.), Pepin/Alma (Pepin)

OL Blake Smithback (6-3, 282, Sr.), Waunakee

OL Jacob Erdman (6-4, 285, Sr.), Stevens Point

OL Isaac Benner (6-4, 310, Sr.), Chippewa Falls

OL Josh Seltzner (6-6, 300, Sr.), Columbus

OL Mohammed Elazazy (6-5, 310, Sr.), Menasha





Defense







Defensive player of the year: Matt Lorbeck, Bay Port

First team

DL Aaron Vopal (6-7, 290, Sr.), De Pere

DL Michael Buetow (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)

DL Juan Harris (6-3, 370, Sr.), Parker (Janesville)

DL Hawk Wimmer (6-4, 303, Sr.), Franklin

LB Logan McCormick (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kimberly

LB Jaylen Campbell (6-1, 196, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

LB Matt Lorbeck (6-3, 225, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)

DB Tyler Mais (6-3, 198, Sr.), Waunakee

DB Trent Ingalls (6-2, 180, Jr.), Menasha

DB Mike Oechsner (6-0, 181, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

DB Jarrett Maier (5-11, 175, Sr.), Monona Grove

Second Team

DL Matt Henningsen (6-5, 270, Sr.), Menomonee Falls

DL Nathan Schultz (6-4, 275, Sr.), Arrowhead (Hartland)

DL Mike Singer (6-4, 290, Sr.), Amherst

DL Javon Whitesell (6-2, 220, Sr.), Logan (La Crosse)

LB C.J. Goetz (6-5, 225, Jr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)

LB Tanner Johnson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Osceola

LB Michael Bruner (6-3, 210, Jr.), Homestead (Mequon)

DB Jake Goodman (6-0, 170, Sr.), Menomonie

DB Jake Weber (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)

DB Josh Nieves (5-11, 175, Sr.), Appleton West

DB Chase Katzenmeyer (5-9, 165, Sr.), Evansville





Special teams







K Collin Larsh (6-0, 180, Sr.), Monona Grove





Coach of the year







Steve Jones, Kimberly