Four players earn ALL-USA Wisconsin football honors

GREEN BAY – Four local players were selected to the ALL-USA Wisconsin all-state football team on Wednesday.
Bay Port linebacker Matt Lorbeck, who was a second-team choice by USA TODAY on the national team last week, was selected as the state’s defensive player of the year.
He was joined on the first team defense by De Pere defensive lineman Aaron Vopal.
Green Bay Notre Dame running back Nate Ihlenfeldt was a second-team choice on offense, while Bay Port defensive back Jake Weber was a second-team selection on defense.
Lorbeck, a Northern Illinois recruit, also was picked as the defensive player of the year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association earlier this year. He had 119 tackles and seven sacks to help guide the Pirates to the Fox River Classic Conference title.
Vopal, who will play at Wisconsin, had 69 tackles and 4½ sacks for the Redbirds.
Ihlenfeldt ranked second in the state with 2,261 rushing yards and scored a combined 31 touchdowns in leading the Tritons to the WIAA Division 3 state title game.
Weber was the defensive back of the year in the 10-team FRCC, finishing with 88 tackles and three interceptions.
Offense
Offensive player of the year: Danny Vanden Boom, Kimberly.
First team
QB Danny Vanden Boom (6-5, 205, Sr.), Kimberly
RB Sam Santiago-Lloyd (5-10, 235, Sr.), Brookfield East
RB Hunter Johnson (6-1, 210, Sr.), Darlington
WR Reid Hilbelink (6-2, 180, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)
WR Zach Clayton (6-2, 230, Sr.), Oconomowoc
TE Jake Ferguson (6-5, 215, Sr.), Madison Memorial (Madison)
OL Logan Bruss (6-5, 265, Sr.), Kimberly
OL Kayden Lyles (6-4, 320, Sr.), Middleton
OL Tyler Beach (6-6, 295, Sr.), Port Washington
OL Alex Fenton (6-5, 285, Sr.), Menomonie
OL Jordan Gallagher (6-5, 275, Sr.), Horlick (Racine)
Second Team
QB Josh Weiss (6-3, 200, Sr.), Cedar Grove-Belgium (Cedar Grove)
RB D.J. Stewart (6-0, 172, Sr.), Kimberly
RB Nate Ihlenfeldt (5-11, 180, Sr.), Notre Dame (Green Bay)
WR Jalen Sample (6-4, 190, Sr.), Onalaska
WR Terrell Carey (6-1, 192, Sr.), Madison West
TE Caiden Haake (6-3, 215, Sr.), Pepin/Alma (Pepin)
OL Blake Smithback (6-3, 282, Sr.), Waunakee
OL Jacob Erdman (6-4, 285, Sr.), Stevens Point
OL Isaac Benner (6-4, 310, Sr.), Chippewa Falls
OL Josh Seltzner (6-6, 300, Sr.), Columbus
OL Mohammed Elazazy (6-5, 310, Sr.), Menasha
Defense
Defensive player of the year: Matt Lorbeck, Bay Port
First team
DL Aaron Vopal (6-7, 290, Sr.), De Pere
DL Michael Buetow (6-1, 275, Sr.), St. Mary’s Springs (Fond du Lac)
DL Juan Harris (6-3, 370, Sr.), Parker (Janesville)
DL Hawk Wimmer (6-4, 303, Sr.), Franklin
LB Logan McCormick (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kimberly
LB Jaylen Campbell (6-1, 196, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)
LB Matt Lorbeck (6-3, 225, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)
DB Tyler Mais (6-3, 198, Sr.), Waunakee
DB Trent Ingalls (6-2, 180, Jr.), Menasha
DB Mike Oechsner (6-0, 181, Sr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)
DB Jarrett Maier (5-11, 175, Sr.), Monona Grove
Second Team
DL Matt Henningsen (6-5, 270, Sr.), Menomonee Falls
DL Nathan Schultz (6-4, 275, Sr.), Arrowhead (Hartland)
DL Mike Singer (6-4, 290, Sr.), Amherst
DL Javon Whitesell (6-2, 220, Sr.), Logan (La Crosse)
LB C.J. Goetz (6-5, 225, Jr.), Catholic Memorial (Waukesha)
LB Tanner Johnson (6-0, 195, Sr.), Osceola
LB Michael Bruner (6-3, 210, Jr.), Homestead (Mequon)
DB Jake Goodman (6-0, 170, Sr.), Menomonie
DB Jake Weber (5-11, 180, Sr.), Bay Port (Green Bay)
DB Josh Nieves (5-11, 175, Sr.), Appleton West
DB Chase Katzenmeyer (5-9, 165, Sr.), Evansville
Special teams
K Collin Larsh (6-0, 180, Sr.), Monona Grove
Coach of the year
Steve Jones, Kimberly
