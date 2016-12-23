Four-star Michigan recruit Ambry Thomas asks Chad Johnson for help on Twitter, and Ochocinco obliges

Ambry Thomas is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017. A four-star cornerback from Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High, Thomas is an exceptional athlete, but he still strives to make improvements. It was in that perpetual search that he offered some praise to the hey day of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (nee Ochocinco).

Bruh i need to learn how to get feet like @ochocinco it'll be bad for people if I did 💯 — Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) December 22, 2016

Wouldn’t you know that Ochocinco replied? And that he was all too happy to offer his aid?

Tis’ the season, after all.

Lets go, I'm ALWAYS willing to work with you on your craft… https://t.co/7Dehuf5lxb — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 23, 2016

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether Thomas and Johnson actually link up, but Johnson has spoken in the recent past about segueing into coaching, so perhaps some private sessions with Thomas could open that door? After all, if one hand can wash the other, perhaps Johnson could help Thomas become the next truly great cornerback, all while Thomas helps Johnson establish his coaching bona fides. Sounds like a nice Christmas gift for everyone.