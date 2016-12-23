Menu

Football

Four-star Michigan recruit Ambry Thomas asks Chad Johnson for help on Twitter, and Ochocinco obliges

Detroit King's Ambry Thomas celebrates his touchdown against Southfield A&T during King's 39-0 win Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at Wayne State.

Detroit King’s Ambry Thomas (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

Ambry Thomas is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2017. A four-star cornerback from Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High, Thomas is an exceptional athlete, but he still strives to make improvements. It was in that perpetual search that he offered some praise to the hey day of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (nee Ochocinco).

Wouldn’t you know that Ochocinco replied? And that he was all too happy to offer his aid?

Tis’ the season, after all.

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether Thomas and Johnson actually link up, but Johnson has spoken in the recent past about segueing into coaching, so perhaps some private sessions with Thomas could open that door? After all, if one hand can wash the other, perhaps Johnson could help Thomas become the next truly great cornerback, all while Thomas helps Johnson establish his coaching bona fides. Sounds like a nice Christmas gift for everyone.

, , , , , , , , , Outside The Box 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News