Four-star running back Kirby Bennett to leave Texas for No. 1 Bishop Gorman

Four-star running back Kirby Bennett is leaving Allen (Texas) for Las Vegas, where he plans to enroll at three-time Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Bennett, who has a list of more than 40 reported offers, is ranked as the No. 11 running back in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He cited his mother’s job as the reason for the move to Nevada. He told USA TODAY High School Sports that he intends to enroll at Gorman in January.

Bennett ran for 808 yards on 127 carries with six rushing touchdowns last season for Allen (14-1) and also had two receiving touchdowns. He shared the rushing load with Brock Sturges, who had 160 carries and scored 16 rushing TDs.

Gorman won its third consecutive Super 25 title and ran its winning streak to 54 games this season. Among the Gaels’ losses heading into next season is leading rusher Biaggio Ali-Walsh, who is heading to Cal. Ali Walsh was the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year as a junior before ceding the 2016 honor to Gorman quarterback Tate Martell, who is heading to Ohio State.