Four teams still in hunt for Duane Davis crown

Spectators won’t have to visit Times Square to see a ball dropping before a rapt and anxious crowd on Saturday.

Swishing gave way to sloshing on Thursday and, thanks to weather-forced postponements, there will be high school basketball in the area on New Year’s Eve.

Four area boys basketball teams enter Friday’s semifinals at Our Lady of Lourdes High School with hopes of ending 2016 with a Duane Davis Memorial Tournament title still intact.

Franklin D. Roosevelt will face Beacon in the first semifinal scheduled for 6 p.m., and Arlington will take on Spackenkill, in the 7:45 p.m. nightcap.

Those games follow a pair of loser’s bracket games between John Jay and Marlboro at 2:30 p.m., and Roy C. Ketcham against host Lourdes at 4:15 p.m.

A forecast of inclement weather forced those games to be postponed from Thursday. If all goes according to plan — and nature permits — the tournament’s final game should conclude Saturday about six hours before 2016 does.

The Saturday schedule opens with loser’s bracket games at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. preceding the 4:15 p.m. championship game.

Spackenkill edged Lourdes, 55-53, in the first round to advance. Arlington topped Marlboro 66-59 and Roosevelt beat Ketcham, 60-54, on Tuesday. Alex Benson scored 22 points to lead Beacon in an 83-75 overtime win over John Jay.

The showdown at Bard College between longtime boys basketball rivals Red Hook and Rhinebeck also was postponed, but no makeup date was determined as of Thursday. The Bard gymnasium will be unavailable this weekend, Rhinebeck coach David Aierstok said.

“It’s still gonna happen, we just don’t know when yet,” said Aierstok, who played for Red Hook. “I don’t think this will take any shine off it. The same energy will be there. Nowhere near the national stage of Duke (University) versus North Carolina, but it’s a big rivalry around here.”

