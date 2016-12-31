Fox Cities Ice Dogs upset Fond du Lac

APPLETON – The Fox Cities Ice Dogs pulled an upset Friday night, defeating the first-place Fond du Lac Bears 5-4 at the Appleton Family Ice Center.

Brandon Boelter scored the game-winning goal with 32 seconds remaining in regulation on a power-play goal, set up after Fond du Lac drew a five-minute major penalty minutes earlier.

The Ice Dogs’ other goals came from Nick Henkemeyer, Nic Groth, Mike Jacobson and Todd McIlrath, who got the assist on Boelter’s game-winner.

McIlrath had two assists while Boelter, Pete Eloranta, Groth, Matt Paape, Nick Janssen, Steve Hughes and Dustin Klitzke also had assists.

Drew Chaney had 30 saves for the Ice Dogs, who started the game in seventh place in the Great Lakes Hockey League with a 3-5 record.

Fond du Lac… …1 2 1 — 4 Fox Cities… …2 1 2 — 5

Goals: First Period – Brady Beekman FDL (Mark Pontow, Ryan Blick) 1:12; Nick Henkemeyer FC (Dustin Klitzke, Todd McIlrath) 7:21 pp; Nic Groth FC (Nick Janssen, Steve Hughes) 7:38. Second Period – Mike Jacobson FC (Nic Groth, Matt Paape) 2:47; Ryan Smet FDL (Robbie Coleman, Ian McKinch) 15:37; Mike Dunse FDL (Tyler Grebe, Ryan Blick) 16:19. Third Period – Todd McIlrath FC (Pete Eloranta, Brandon Boelter) :46; Ian McKinch FDL 7:30; Brandon Boelter FC (Todd McIlrath) 19:28 pp. Saves: Parker Deanovich FDL 24, Drew Chaney FC 30.