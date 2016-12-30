Fox Cities Stars cruise past Kittson

EVELETH, Minn. – The Fox Cities Stars cruised into the championship game of the Home of Hockey Tournament on Thursday with an 8-1 victory over Kittson (Minn.) Central.

Hunter Schwehr and Noah Krueger each scored two goals for the Stars (11-1 overall), who will play Proctor (Minn.) in today’s championship game.

Spencer Tufnell and Matthew Ceranski scored their first varsity goals for the Stars. Jonathan Kwasny and Andrew Ohland also scored.

Max Gutjahr made seven saves in goal for the Stars.

Fox Cities … …4 3 1 — 8 Kittson … …0 1 0 — 1

Stars goals: First Period – Jonathan Kwasny (Chase Hunter) 13:04 pp; Hunter Schwehr (Kwasny, Seth Bishop) 7:32; Noah Krueger (Schwehr) :59 sh; Schwehr (Krueger) :29 sh. Second Period – Andrew Ohland (Zach Bishop, Seth Bishop) 10:12 pp; Spencer Tufnell (Schwehr, Hayes Martinez) 9:09; Krueger (Schwehr, Kwasny) :44. Third Period – Matthew Ceranski (Tufnell) :38. Saves: Max Gutjahr FC 7, Mitch Kroll FC 1.

Superior 4, Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 1

At Green Bay, Alec Elkin scored in the third period for the Rockets’ only goal at the Showdown in Titletown.

The Rockets will play Fond du Lac for seventh place today at 11 a.m.

Superior … …2 1 1 — 4 NHM … …0 0 1 — 1

Goals: First Period – Cayden Laurvick S (TJ LaFlamme) 12:02; Trevor Dalbec S 10:47. Second Period – Kaleb Ullan S (Max Curtis) 14:51. Third Period – Alec Elkin NHM (Travis Treml) 7:06; Max Plunkett S (Tyler Nelson) 5:33. Saves: Brendan Crayne S 28, Preston Long NHM 24.

WRESTLING

Mid-States Classic

At Whitewater, Ben Klister of Wrightstown finished in first place at 160 pounds to lead the Tigers to a second-place finish in the team standings.

Klister defeated Nate Lorenz of Waunakee 7-2 in the championship match to finish the tournament with a 4-0 record.

Ben Durocher (132) had a second-place finish for Wrightstown, while Zach Fischer (285) finished in second place for Appleton North. The Lightning finished 12th as a team.

TEAM SCORES (42 TEAMS)

TOP 12: ELKHORN 328, WRIGHTSTOWN 267, SUN PRAIRIE 260.5, WAUCONDA 234, DOWNERS GROVE SOUTH 220, BELOIT TURNER 203, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 190.5, WAUNAKEE 171, FORT ATKINSON 166.5, KENOSHA TREMPER 163, NEW TRIER 158.5, APPLETON NORTH 148

Appleton North

113: Eric Esser 0-2. 120: Collin Van Camp 1-2. 126: Alex Saulnier 1-2. 132: Jake Price 0-2. 138: Ian Laatsch 5-1, third place. 145: Brytton Goymerac 5-1, third place. 152: Aaron Reiland 1-2. 160: Weston Verhoff 2-2. 170: Ihab Khatib 1-2. 182: Brock Danielski 5-2, fourth place. 285: Zach Fischer 3-1, second place.

Wrightstown

106: Chayd Huss 5-2, ninth place. 113: Wyatt Bruecker 3-3, eighth place. 120: Walker VandeHey 5-2, ninth place. 126: Derick Bader 4-2, seventh place. 132: Ben Durocher 3-1, second place. 138: Matthew Maitland 5-2, seventh place. 145: Preston Kussow 1-2. 152: Ben Rosera 2-2. 160: Ben Klister 4-0, first place. 182: Bryce Herlache 5-1, third place. 195: Matthew Van Eperen 5-2, fourth place. 220: Ethan Witcpalek 3-3, eighth place. 285: Wyatt Van Rossum, 0-2.