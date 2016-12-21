Fox Cities Stars skate past Pacelli

STEVENS POINT – The Fox Cities Stars got goals from eight players Tuesday in an 8-2 nonconference boys’ hockey victory over Pacelli.

Fox Cities scored four goals in the second period.

Mitch Kroll made eight saves in goal for the Stars.

Fox Cities … …2 4 2 — 8 Pacelli … …0 0 2 — 2

Goals: First Period – Seth Bishop FC (Jonathan Kwasny) 5:11; Noah Hablewitz FC (Kwasny) 14:12. Second Period – Noah Krueger FC (Hunter Schwehr) :21; Schwehr FC (Hayes Martinez, Chase Hunter) 3:16; Martinez FC (Ben Seidl, Robert O’Brien) 9:45; Kwasny FC (Andrew Ohland) 16:30. Third Period – Daniel Mitch P (Seth Shulfer) 7:19; Gus Mantey FC (Martinez, Krueger) 12:21; Jeremiah DeValk FC (Schwehr) 15:16; Carter Snyder P (Wesley Kussow) 10:24. Shots: FC 52, P 10. Saves: Mitch Kroll FC 8, Trevin Milbauer P 44.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Bay Area 2, Appleton United 1

At Appleton, Jordyn Kadrlik’s goal at 9:16 of the third period lifted the Ice Bears to the win over the United in an Eastern Shores Conference game.

Appleton’s goal came at 2:29 of the third period when Liisa Cramer was able to score an unassisted goal against goalie Ana Holzbach.

Mekenzy Hoisington had 21 saves for Appleton United.

Appleton United … …0 0 1 — 1 Bay Area … …0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Second Period – Abby Anderson BA (Olivia Newman) 4:07. Third Period – Liisa Cramer AU 2:29; Jordyn Kadrlik BA (Megan Saari, Johanna Cano) 9:16. Shots: BA 23, AU 23. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 21, Ana Holzbach BA 22.

Wrestling

Kaukauna 81, Appleton West 0

At Kaukauna, the Ghosts only wrestled five matches against the undermanned Terrors, winning four of the five by pin.

John Diener picked up the quickest pin, needing just 1:13 to win his match at 120 pounds.

Kimberly 60, Appleton East 19

At Appleton, the Papermakers took advantage of six forfeits by the Patriots and cruised to the win.

Kimberly’s Drosianos Louvaris had the fastest pin of the meet in 1:37.

Neenah 69, Fond du Lac 6

At Fond du Lac, the Rockets needed only a total of 2:04 to win their first three matches as they rolled to the victory over the Cardinals.

Neenah’s Brandon Beauchamp started off the meet by pinning his opponent in 12 seconds in the 126-pound match. Julian Donnelly and Isaac Bethel then followed with wins by pin in 1:12 and 40 seconds at 132 and 138, respectively.

Luxemburg-Casco 43, Freedom 19

At Luxemburg-Casco, the Spartans won five of the first six matches and went on to defeat the Irish.

One of Freedom’s wins came by pin, when Evan Vosters pinned Devan Vandenbush in the 152-pound match in 2:46.