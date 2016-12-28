Freedom’s Jadin has big night but Irish topped by Huskies

GREEN BAY – Charlie Jadin had a big night, but it wasn’t enough for the Freedom boys’ basketball team Tuesday.

Jadin delivered a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, but Freedom dropped a 70-59 decision to New Holstein in the SunDrop Classic at the Kress Center.

Dwight Green added 14 points for the Irish (2-5). Freedom trailed by just two with five minutes left to play, but New Holstein (7-1) went on a 10-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Nolan Beirne topped the Huskies with 19 points.

New Holstein … …36 34 — 70 Freedom … …27 32 — 59

New Holstein: Schrage 12, Heus 11, Beirne 19, R. Steffes 10, Beck 4, Schisel 11, James 3. Totals 24 19-27 70. Three-pointers: Schisel, James, Heus. Fouls: 14.

Freedom: Balthazor 3, Green 14, Brickner 8, Jadin 24, Van Handel 3, Baumgart 3, Pingel 4. Totals 25 2-10 59. Three-pointers; Jadin 4, Green 2, Balthazor. Fouls: 25. Fouled out: Balthazor, Van Handel, Baumgart.

At Green Bay in another SunDrop Classic game, Connor Ebben scored 24 points of his 32 points in the second half to help the Blue Devils fight off the Chiefs.

The game was tied 40-40 at the half, but Oconto outscored the Chiefs 43-28 in the second half.

Nathan Schmidt led Shiocton with 18 points, while Welsey Brouillard and Matt Peterson added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Oconto… …40 43 — 83 Shiocton… …40 28 — 68

Oconto: James 13, Allan 3, Moe 11, Sherman 13, Krueger 7, Woller 4, Ebben 32. Totals 35 8-11 83. Three-pointers: James 3, Allan, Krueger. Fouls: 14.

Shiocton: Spencer 8, Peterson 10, Leitzke 7, Brouillard 12, Bedor 9, Van Den Bosch 4, Schmidt 18. Totals 26 8-13 68. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Peterson 2, Leitzke, Brouillard, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 12.

Valley Christian 74, Stockbridge 41

At Lena in the Lena tournament, the Indians couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors, who raced to a 45-19 halftime lead and pulled away.

Wesley Schiek led Valley Christian with 23 points.

Chris Langteau topped the Indians with 12.

Valley Christian … …45 29 — 74 Stockbridge … …19 22 — 41

Valley Christian: Dunn 2, A. Schiek 18, W. Schiek 23, Kiefer 7, Y. Giannopoulos 1, Bass 18, Wade 3, Patrick 2. Totals 28 10-20 74. Three-pointers: Bass 4, A. Schiek 2, W. Schiek 2. Fouls: 17.

Stockbridge: W. Langteau 3, Ecker 1, Birschbach 3, Thurber 7, C. Langteau 12. Hermann 11, Levknecht 4. Totals 12 15-23 41. Three-pointers: W. Langteau, Hermann. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: C. Langteau.