Friday's Indiana basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls basketball games across Southern Indiana on Dec. 23, 2016.

STORIES

GIRLS

Providence 57, Charlestown 40

Story: Providence wins first holiday title since 2000

Gallery: Providence vs. Charlestown

Rock Creek 59, Christian Academy 53

Story:Rock Creek edges rival CAI, wins Scott County Invite

SCORES

GIRLS

Charlestown Holiday Tournament at Charlestown

Consolation Game

SILVER CREEK 69, CLARKSVILLE 35

CLARKSVILLE (2-15)

Aly Weber 22p; Kayla Isgrigg 2p; Brittney Andres 2p; Eliana Magilone 6p; Daveona Miles 3p

SILVER CREEK (5-11)

Haley Baxter 5; Abby May 10p; Kylie Wilkinson 7p; Taylor Scott 4p; Jordan Balz 3p; Katie Emily 6p; Grace Holland 8p; Lauren Polston 9p; Emily Steele 6p; Abby Whitlock 1p; Savannah O’Neill 6p; Elayna Balingiti 4p

Championship Game

PROVIDENCE 57, CHARLESTOWN 40

CHARLESTOWN (9-3)

Gabrielle Gagnon 2p; Karston Watson 18p; Peyton Crace 8p; Bri Harvey 3p; Samantha Matthews 9p.

PROVIDENCE (10-1)

Cheyenne Brooks 10p, Olivia Jenkins 11p, Sydney Milliner 2p, Brooke Hayden 2p, Hannah Wolford 22p, Claire Rauck 8p, Brigid Welch p2.

All-Tournament Team: MVP- Hannah Wolford (Providence); Claire Rauck (Providence); Cheyenne Brooks (Providence); Karston Watson (Charlestown); Samantha Matthews (Charlestown); Haley Baxter (Silver Creek); Abby May (Silver Creek).

Columbus North Tournament at Columbus North

JEFFERSONVILLE 57, ELKHART CENTRAL (IND.) 16

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Red Devils (9-6) opened up a 20-point lead at the half and cruised past the Blue Blazers in the second day of the Columbus North Tournament. Jacinta Gibson led all scorers with 12 points.

JEFFERSONVILLE (9-6)

Jaylynn Brown 4p; Jacinta Gibson 12p; Nan Garcia 7p; Tori Handley 2p; Jasmine Lilly 7p; Makiyah Owens 5p; Kelsie James 6p; Brittany Epperson 8p; Chelsea Gibson 6p.

ELKHART CENTRAL (IND.)

Trinitee Harris 5p; Jordan Ware 4p; Krisen Hunt 1p; Makayla Roundree 2p; Aujanae Miller 4p.

JEFFERSONVILLE 52, MERRILLVILLE 32

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Red Devils (9-8) defeated the Pirates (9-6) behind Brittany Epperson’s 19 points. The Red Devils were able to storm to a commanding lead, winning both the third and fourth quarters by nine and six points, respectively. The Red Devils controlled the game from the second quarter on. Merrillville shot 90 percent from the free-throw line.

JEFFERSONVILLE (10-6)

Jaciata Gibson 3p; Jhala Henry 5p; Jaelyn Lee 2p; Nan Garcia 11p; Tori Handley 4p; Jasmine Lilly 4p; Makiyah Owens 1p; Brittany Epperson 19p; Chelsea Gibson 3p

MERRILLVILLE (9-6)

Alexus Shirrells 8p; Jasmine Wright 12p; Makayla Pearson 2p; Kiarra Thompson 5p; Danielle Figueroa 5p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Corydon 59, Sullivan 51

Semifinal

N. Knox 40, Indpls Ritter 38

Vincennes 47, Northview 30

Seventh Place

Sullivan 76, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50

Fifth Place

Corydon 77, Ev. Harrison 68

Third Place

Indpls Ritter 69, Northview 63

Championship

Vincennes 46, N. Knox 39

BOYS

GREENSBURG 52, NORTH HARRISON 49

GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Cougars (3-4) were defeated in a close match-up by the Pirates (5-3) 52-49 in the first round of the Greensburg Tournament. Skyler Wetzel posted 13 points for the Cougars.

NORTH HARRISON (3-4)

Harley 7p; Haub 5p; Flock 6p; Troxell 4p; Book 7p; Kaiser 3p; Jenkins 4p; Wetzel 13p.

GREENSBURG (5-3)

Martin 8p; Slusher 6p; Welage 12p; Comer 12p; Reynolds 4p; Sellers 10p.

NORTH HARRISON 52, MILAN 42

NORTH HARRISON (4-4)

Jake Harley 5p; Trevor Haub 5, Max Flock 6, Jake Troxell 6p; Jake Book 6p; Quinn Kaiser 6p; Braden Jenkins 6p; Skyler Wetzel 12p.

MILAN (3-3)

Nate Davis 3p; Blane Beck 12p; Jordan Burton 6p; Zac Minnich 13, Jeb Minnich 7p; Blake Beck 1p.

Scott Co. Invitational

AUSTIN 74, SCOTTSBURG 52

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. – The Eagles grabbed a big win, 74-52, against the Warriors in the Scott County Invitational. Clayton Schreak dominated for the Eagles, scoring 28 points, and Joey Wiseman added 18. Mitchel Meagher put up 20 points for the Warriors.

AUSTIN (3-6)

Jordan Ripperdan 8p; Joey Wiseman 18p; Brayden Beauchamp 9p; Alec Saulman 7p; Clayton Schreak 28p; Kurt Strubler 3p; Kyle Bradford 1p.

SCOTTSBURG (3-6)

Mitchell Prince 12p; Taylor Funk 4p; Mitchell Meagher 20p; Casey Smith 4p; Jimmy Neace 7p; Nicholas Sebastiao 2p; Ben Hunley 3p.

Championship

ROCK CREEK 59, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF INDIANA 53

ROCK CREEK (7-4)

Terrance Browning 12p, 3a; Anthony Harris 7p, 5r; Ravaun Bailey 9p, 5r; Daon Alexander 14p, 4r; Noah Allen 4p, 1r; Malcolm Graves 12p, 2r; Max Vogen 1p, 7r.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF INDIANA (6-4)

Stephen Cook 18p; Noah Williams 19p; Riley Linnehan 5p; Matt Hamby 2p; Patrick Fitzgibbon 6p; Bailey Conrad 3p.

Scores from around Southern Indiana:

Scott County Invitational

Seventh Place

Crothersville 57, Cannelton 54

Fifth Place

S. Central (Elizabeth) 44, Orleans 37

Third Place

Austin 77, Scottsburg 61

South Ripley Tournament

Fifth Place

Oldenburg 46, Hauser 35

Third Place

Greenfield 56, S. Ripley 46

Championship

Jennings Co. 59, E. Central 58