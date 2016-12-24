Friday's Kentucky basketball scores and stats

Here are stories, stats and scores from boys and girls high school basketball across Louisville and around the Commonwealth on Dec. 23, 2016.

STORIES

GIRLS

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic

Final: Butler 62, Manual 50

Story: Butler tops Manual for Traditional Bank title

SCORES

GIRLS

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic

MANUAL 67, SACRED HEART 53

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jaela Johnson’s 30 points propelled Manual (10-0) to a huge win over regional foe Sacred Heart (8-1). The Crimsons dominated the glass with a plus-19 edge, led by Nila Blackford’s double-double with 14 rebounds to go along with 15 points. Grace Berger stood out for the Valkyries with a double-double of her own, scoring 11 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

SACRED HEART (8-1)

Destinee Marshall 2p; Ashlee Harris 7p; Kiki Samsel 3p; Erin Toller 16p; Kia Sivils 8p, 3r; Kristen Clemons 4p, 5r; Grace Berger 11p, 10r, 3a; Taylor Utter 2p.

MANUAL (10-0)

Jaela Johnson 30p, 5r; Tyonne Howard 6p, 5r, 3a; Aniah Griffin 10p, 3r; Tonysha Curry 6p, 13r, 4r; Nila Blackford 15p, 14r.

BUTLER 72, RYLE 45

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Bears (8-1) seniors dismantled the young Raiders (5-6). Star guard Jaelynn Penn finished the game with 17 points for Butler to go along with Tasia Jefferies 20 points. Ryle prevented any early runs by Butler exiting the first half down ten points. The Butler veterans took control early and quickly in the second half to outpace the Raiders 38-20 and notch a victory. Juliet McGregor led all Ryle scorers with 16 points.

BUTLER (8-1)

Breia Torres 13p; Tasia Jefferies 20p; Jasmine Elder 2p; Kiara Cain 6p; Doneah Marshall 2p; Jaelynn Penn 17p; Teri Goodlet 11p; Molly Lockhart 1p.

RYLE (5-7)

Brie Crittendon 6p; Juliet McGregor 16p; Lauren Schwartz 12p; Madison Sturdivant 4p; Maddie Scherr 3p; Jaiden Douthit 4p.

Third-Place Game

RYLE 70, SACRED HEART 65

LEXINGTON, Ky.- The Raiders (6-7) needed overtime to defeat the Valkyries (7-2), 70-65 which was led by Lauren Schwartz who ended with 22 points. Schwartz was perfect from the free-throw line as she went nine for nine and also grabbed 11 rebounds. Maddie Scherr had 21 points eight rebounds and Juliet McGregor had five points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Grace Berger had a double-double for the Valkyries which she had 24 points and ten rebounds.

SACRED HEART (8-2)

Ashlee Harris 2p; Kiki Samsel 13p; Erin Toller 6p; Kia Sivils 14p, 8r; Kristen Clemons 4p, 2r; Grace Berger 24p, 10r, 2a; Cierra Scott 2p.

RYLE (6-7)

Juliet McGregor 5p 8r; Brie Crittendon 2p; Lauren Schwartz 22p 11r; Madison Sturdivant 2p; Maddie Scherr 21p 8r; Jaiden Douthit 18p.

Final

BUTLER 62, MANUAL 50

LEXINGTON, Ky.- Tournament MVP Jaelynn Penn had 18 points for the Bears (9-1), which handed the Crimsons (10-1) their first loss of the season. The Bears are on a nine-game winning streak with the latest being crowned the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic champions. Breia Torrens and Tasia Jeffries both had ten points and Teri Goodlet and Molly Lockhart had 9 for the Bears. Jaela Johnson led the Crimsons with 19 points in a losing effort.

MANUAL (10-1)

Jaela Johnson 19p; Tyonne Howard 7p; Jeanay Riley 3p; Tonysha Curry 5p; Aria Griffin 3p; Nita Blackford 13p.

BUTLER (9-1)

Jaelynn Penn 18p, 4r; Breia Torrens 10p; Tasia Jeffries 10p; Kiera Cain 6p; Teri Goodlet 9p; Molly Lockhart 9p.

Scores from around the state:

Bishop Brossart 48, Lewis Co. 43, OT

Highlands 76, Ludlow 41

Hopkinsville 57, McKenzie, Tenn. 28

Food Pantry Holiday Classic

Adair Co. 59, Washington Co. 39

Edmonson Co. 61, Metcalfe Co. 57

Hart Co. 64, Frankfort 47

Whitley Co. 47, Campbellsville 43

Ironton Tournament

Ironton, Ohio 59, Raceland 30

Lady Storm United Mine Workers of America Classic

Christian Co. 51, Franklin-Simpson 45

McCracken County 64, Hopkins Co. Central 49

Muhlenberg County 58, Gleason, Tenn. 51

Owensboro Invitational Tournament

Daviess Co. 46, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42

Henderson Co. 65, Owensboro Catholic 57

John Hardin 46, Apollo 44, OT

Owensboro Catholic 60, McLean Co. 46

Republic Bank Holiday Classic

East Carter 47, South Warren 45

Salt River Electric Holiday Classic

Leslie Co. 46, Seymour, Tenn. 30

Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic

Owen Co. 52, Central Hardin 41

Paintsville 72, North Laurel 37

Perry Co. Central 57, Gate City, Va. 48

Pike Co. Central 75, Jackson Co. 40

South Floyd 50, Hazard 43

Station Camp, Tenn. 69, South Laurel 51

Wayne Co. 75, Betsy Layne 44

Williamsburg 44, Tolsia, W.Va. 36

Traditional Bank Holiday Classic

Bowling Green 69, Monroe Co. 59

Boyle Co. 77, Scott 69

Butler Co. 72, Ryle 45

Elizabethtown 57, Russell Co. 32

Lex. Paul Dunbar 51, Lou. Eastern 49

Lou. Eastern 66, Scott Co. 52

Simon Kenton 79, Murray 70

US Bank Classic

Cov. Holy Cross 63, Nicholas Co. 48

Mason Co. 66, Conner 38

BOYS

Farmers National Bank – Clash of Titans at Mercer Co.

EASTERN 76, KNOTT CO. CENTRAL 46

HARRODSBURG, Ky. – Eastern (4-5) grabbed fifth place in the Clash of the Titans by knocking off the Patriots (9-2). The Eagles had 17 assists as a team and hit 11 3-pointers, all the while holding Knott. Co. Central’s leading scorer, Austin Combs, to ten points under his season average points. Eastern established itself offensively early in the game, racing out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter.

KNOTT CO. CENTRAL (9-2)

Skyler Taylor 2p; Austin Combs 16p; Isaac Caudill 20p; Branson Couch 2p; Gannon Couch 1p; Hunter Hammonds 5p.

EASTERN (4-5)

Sugar Wyche 12p; Jacob Robinson 8p; Jordan Lyons 2p; Braxton Johnson 15p; Nick Sparks 3p; Trent Robinson 9p; Caleb Williams 15p; Javen Rushin 12p.

Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman

PRP 78, CORBIN 66

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – The Panthers (6-3) brought home the championship in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic topping Corbin (6-1) led by Gerald Gray’s 19 points and BJ Robinson, who finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds. The Redhounds suffered their first loss of the season, with Andrew Taylor being held to 12 points significantly less than his season average of 30 points per game. Chase Sanders led all scorers with 24 points for Corbin, and Zach Mauget chipped in ten points.

CORBIN (6-1)

Chase Sanders 24p; Zach Maguet 10p; Andrew Taylor 12p; Tanner Barnes 8p; Blake Burns 7p; Sam Taylor 5p.

PRP (6-3)

BJ Robinson 15p 8r; Malik Bunzy 9p; Gerald Gray Jr. 19p 4r, 4s; Trey HIll 15p 8r; Cyncer Wilson 2p; Cashawn Beasley 14p 8r; Darius Osborne 4p.

Scores from around the state:

Campbell Co. 66, St. Henry 52

Cin. Hills Christian Academy, Ohio 61, Ludlow 36

Cov. Catholic 73, Boone Co. 36

Newport Central Catholic 60, Cov. Holy Cross 52

Wolfe Co. 80, June Buchanan 47

Aleris Christmas Tournament

Rockcastle Co. 81, Livingston Central 61

Arbys/KFC Holiday Classic

Lou. Southern 85, Lynn Camp 78

McCreary Central 68, Whitley Co. 64

Wayne Co. 70, Washington Co. 60

Farmers Bank Christmas Tournament

East Jessamine 56, North Oldham 51

Harlan Co. 62, Woodford Co. 46

John Hardin 88, Ryle 66

West Jessamine 91, Frankfort 84

Woodford Co. 69, West Jessamine 63

Farmers National Bank Clash of Titans

Montgomery Co. 59, Campbellsville 50

George Washington Tournament

Championship

Wesley Christian 72, George Washington, W.Va. 63, OT

Ironton Tournament

Ironton, Ohio 60, Wesley Christian 54

KME Classic

St. Mary 78, Lou. St. Francis 45

Trigg Co. 53, Hickman Co. 47, 2OT

Owensboro Tournament

Apollo 58, Greenwood 57

Apollo 53, Owensboro Catholic 46

Daviess Co. 50, Bartlett, Tenn. 41

Owensboro 66, Ohio Co. 62

Owensboro Catholic 76, Hopkins Co. Central 52

Paducah Tilghman Tournament

Lou. Doss 64, Hopkinsville 61

Mayfield 70, Paducah Tilghman 64

University Heights 73, Lexington, Ala. 53

Rose Hill Christian Tournament

Piarist 54, Riverside Christian 40

Rose Hill Christian 76, Whitefield Academy 72, OT

Whitefield Academy 59, Cov. Latin 21

Simon Kenton Invitational Tournament

Lloyd Memorial 69, Cin. Aiken, Ohio 63

Scott 71, Highlands 59

Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic

LaRue Co. 66, Jackson Co. 55

North Laurel 89, Livingston Academy, Tenn. 59

Paintsville 60, Concord Christian, Tenn. 40

South Floyd 71, Betsy Layne 63

South Laurel 72, Perry Co. Central 55

Swauger Holiday Classic

Bellevue 49, Dayton 47

Cin. Western Hills, Ohio 41, Bishop Brossart 37

Grant Co. 92, Newport 88

US Bank Mike Murphy Classic

Madison Central 62, Bracken Co. 57

Mason Co. 89, Harrison Co. 70