The GEICO State Bowl Champions Series featured teams from Florida, Georgia, Utah and Arizona in games in Frisco, Texas, on Friday night.

In the opener, Chandler (Ariz.) beat Valdosta (Ga.).

In the nightcap, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) beat Bingham (South Jordan, Utah).

Here is a photo gallery from Ray Carlin of USA TODAY Sports Images, highlighting the action.