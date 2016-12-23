Gallery | Charlestown-Silver Creek Girls Basketball

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Providence High School's Mia Fougerousse (33) fights to get her shoot off under pressure from Clarksville High School's Brittney Andres (20) and Eliana Magilone (34) during their game at the Charlestown Girl' Basketball Holiday Tourney at Charlestown High School in Charlestown, Indiana. December 22, 2016
basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Charlestown High School (Charlestown IN), Silver Creek High School (Sellersburg IN), Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Related News
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
+ Follow
Post comment
Link
Newest | Oldest