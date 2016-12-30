Basketball Gallery | Mitchell Irvin boys basketball tournament final By USA TODAY Sports December 29, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email South Oldham’s Luke Morrison (0) attempts a shot past the defense of Fern Creek’s Smooth Jones (12) during the first half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. South Oldham’s Devin Young (1) shoots over the defense of Fern Creek’s Kyree Hawkins (21) during the first half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. South Oldham’s Luke Morrison (0) shoots over Fern Creek’s Clint Wickliffe (15) during the first half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. Fern Creek’s Chance Moore (22) goes uo for a dunk during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. Fern Creek’s Chance Moore (22) fights through the defense of South Oldham’s Peyton Hicks (12) and Devin Young (1) during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. Fern Creek’s Alvin Thomas (4) fights his way around the defense of South Oldham’s Peyton Hicks (12) during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. Fern Creek’s Chance Moore (22) goes up for a dunk during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. Fern Creek’s Chance Moore (22) goes up for a layup between the defense of South Oldham's Luke Morrison (24) and Dylan Hoover (20) during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. South Oldham’s Joe Griffin (0) attempts to tip the ball away from Fern Creek’s Tony Rogers (23) during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. Fern Creek’s Tony Rogers (23) goes in for a dunk past the defense of South Oldham’s Devin Young (1) during the second half of the Mitchell Irvin Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 in Crestwood KY. basketball, Louisville, Basketball, Mitchell High School (Mitchell IN), South Oldham High School (Crestwood KY), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Previewing next week's holiday hoops tourneys Gallery Eastern wins City of Middletown tourney title News Bullitt East wins Best in Hoops tournament 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest