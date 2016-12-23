Basketball Gallery | New Albany-Evansville Bosse Boys Basketball By USA TODAY Sports December 22, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) goes for a layup during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) shoots the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. Evansville Bosse head coach Shane Burkhart reacts to a call by the game officials during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) dunks the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. New Albany's Isaac Hibbard (22) shoots the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. Evansville Bosse's Mekhi Lairy (2) shoots the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. New Albany's Seth Short (40) goes for a layup during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. Evansville Bosse's Jaidon Hunter (11) and Nicely Tsianguebeni (42) fight for the rebound with New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) and Julien Hunter (30) during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. Chad Hunter (left) presents New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) with a basketball honoring Langford's accomplishment as the all time highest scorer in New Albany High School history. Hunter was the previous record holder. New Albany head coach Jim Shannon holds up a ball honoring his 500th career win as a head coach in Indiana. New Albany's Julien Hunter (30) attempts to block the shot of Evansville Bosse's Javien Langley (32) during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School. basketball, NewAlbany, Basketball, New Albany High School (New Albany IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Gallery | Evansville Bosse-New Albany girls basketball News Video: New Albany honors record-setting Langford Gallery Gallery | New Albany-Bloomington boys basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest