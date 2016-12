Oregon State commit T.J. Green had 183 yards and two touchdowns as Chandler (Ariz.) beat Valdosta (Ga.) 44-24 on Friday in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Frisco, Texas.

Green sprinted to the end zone on this play to give Chandler a 44-16 lead with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

With nobody around, he punctuates this TD run with a high-five for the security guard. His teammates eventually catch up to continue the celebration.