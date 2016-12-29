Georgia commit Isaiah Wilson is manhandling guys at Under Armour practices

Georgia commit Isaiah Wilson is 6-8 and 350 pounds so he’s going to stand out no matter where he is. But he’s been standing out on the field during the first two days of practice at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Wilson, ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the Class of 2017 and No. 32 player overall by the 247Sports Composite, has been manhandling players in one-on-one drills and drawing raves from recruiting analysts and others.

Georgia will lost three offensive linemen – Tyler Catalina, Brandon Kublanow and Greg Pyke – after this season and filling those holes has been a key recruiting focus. The Bulldogs have five offensive line commits thus far, with three ranked among the top 100 players overall.

That has increased the buzz that Wilson — from Poly Prep (Brooklyn, N.Y.) — could be an impact player from Day One.

Future Georgia Bulldog OT Isaiah Wilson (No. 2 overall in ESPN 300) is THROWING dudes at #UAALLAMERICA @FootballUGA pic.twitter.com/3bslZS2Te7 — ESPNU (@ESPNU) December 29, 2016

Don't have enough emojis to describe how good #UGA five-star offensive line commit Isaiah Wilson has been today. 👍🔥💪👌⭐😲👏⚡️💥🐶🍴🏈🏆🥇 — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) December 29, 2016

I commented about Jedrick Wills making it look easy but my goodness Isaiah Wilson just man handles everyone… He's a manimal — Michael Pope (@Popems13_BI) December 29, 2016

Good luck getting by massive OT Isaiah Wilson. Georgia has themselves a special player. #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/K7xCWb68yI — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) December 29, 2016