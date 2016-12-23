Georgia Tech signee Jose Alvarado posts quadruple-double

Georgia Tech signee Jose Alvarado did something that has not been done in the long and storied history of Christ The King (Middle Village, N.Y.).

He posted a quadruple-double: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals, and that was before being taken out with about five minutes remaining in a victory against Xaverian Prep (Brooklyn).

That followed his effort the night before in a loss to Archbishop Stepanic (White Plains): 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The 6-foot Alvarado was named New York City Catholic High School Player of the Year last season. He plays with the New York Rens on the summer circuit.

Here are highlights from Alvarado at the Pangos All-American Camp during the summer.