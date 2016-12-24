Girls' basketball: Ankeny vs. Ankeny Centennial

shares
Ankeny High sophomore Sara McCullough (21) is fouled by Ankeny Centennial freshman Alexandria Keahna-Harris (34) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Keanna Williams (25) blocks the shot of Ankeny High senior Codee Myers (10) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Keanna Williams (25) keeps her eyes on the ball after blocking a shot as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny High junior Sydney Shadravan (32) tries to dribble past Ankeny Centennial junior Chloe Olson (22) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Former Ankeny basketball standouts Cole and Cory Myers (now at Truman State) stop by to watch their little sister, Codee, compete as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Sydney Wycoff (14) tries to dribble past the defense of Ankeny High senior Codee Myers (10) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial head coach Scott DeJong talks with his team during a timeout as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Hall of Fame Ankeny volleyball coach Dave Whims stops for a picture with former ACHS volleyball standout Jaali Winters (now starring at Creighton) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Chloe Olson (22) prepares to shoot a free throw as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Keanna Williams (25) heads for the basket as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny High sports legend Ron Fontana, who starred in basketball with his brothers, cheers on his family members as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial sophomore Kenna Sauer (23) tries to get past Ankeny High senior Codee Myers (10) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Keanna Williams (25) heads down the lane for two as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial head coach Scott DeJong reacts to a call from an official as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny High sophomore Sara McCullough (21) is fouled by Ankeny Centennial freshman Alexandria Keahna-Harris (34) as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Sydney Wycoff (14) sprints down the lane for a lay-up as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial freshman Taylor Runchey (5) flips a pass to a teammate as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny High senior Molly Close (25) looks for an open teammate for the inbound pass as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
Ankeny Centennial junior Keanna Williams (25) drives the lane for a basket as the Ankeny Hawkettes play the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars in a High School Girls Class 5A basketball game in the Ankeny Centennial gymnasium. Ankeny Centennial is the defending State Champion in Class 5A. Ankeny Centennial won the cross-town rivalry.
basketball, DesMoinesRegister, Ankeny High School (Ankeny IA), Basketball, Gallery
