Girls basketball: Reed downs Lowry for tourney title

After a bit of a talking to, the Reed girls came out like a different team in the second half and roared past Lowry, 51-40, to take the championship in the varsity Elite Tournament at McQueen on Wednesday.

Taylor Johnson had 16 points for the Raiders and Brooklyn Waller led Lowry with 10.

Johnson said defense was one key. Reed got some transition baskets, which helped the players find their rhythm.

“It was the defensive mentality. Once we started getting stops and getting some fast breaks, it was more flowing, and we started to knock down shots,” Johnson said. “It was quite the half time talk, but we all gave each other high fives to try to pump each other up.”

Lowry led, 21-13 at halftime, thanks to some 3-pointers and some misses by the Raiders.

“I knew at some point, they were going to start falling,” Reed coach Sarah Schopper-Ramirez said. “We were off that first half.”

Lowry won the Region title last winter and looks poised to make another run at it this season. they dropped to 8-2 with the loss.

Lowry coach Chelsea Cabatbat said playing bigger schools will help prepare her team for the next six weeks of league play.

“We learned tons from that game,” Cabatbat said. “Now it’s real time.”

She said the fast break will be a point of emphasis in the weeks to come.

“Reed’s a great team and we had a great tournament. Nothing to hang our heads about,” she said. “They gave us a great game and we needed that. We just have to learn from it now.”

Next up, Reed is at Wooster and Lowry plays at Elko on Tuesday.

Also Wednesday, Spanish Springs (9-3) beat Needles, 48-42, in Las Vegas.

Boys Basketball

Pershing County stayed close, for awhile, but Antioch was too athletic and too deep and pulled away in taking a 75-52 win over Pershing County in the Sparks Nugget Rail City tournament on Wednesday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Mustangs (13-1). But coach Jason Allen was not too disappointed. He knows the playoffs will be a tough test and it’s good to prepare his team for February.

“We knew what we were getting into, but also we have some things to clean up,” Allen said. “A game like that points out what we have to fix and we’ll get better from this.”

The Mustangs tied it at 15 in the second quarter, but Antioch got some quick turnovers to open the game up.

In other games Wednesday at Sparks, Yerington beat Sparks, 60-55; Merced beat Kipp Academy, 71-53; Ocean View beat Hug, 75-56; North Valleys beat Reed, 59-54;

Deer Valley beat Santa Teresa, 58-20 and Fernley beat Lassen, 66-60, as Zach Burns scored 36 points for the Vaqueros. Fernley will play Merced at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sparks.

Sparks plays Hug at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Pershing County plays at 2 p.m. Thursday against the loser of the Selma-San Leandro game later Wednesday.

In Las Vegas, Galena beat Rancho, 55-48 as Moses Wood scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Dillon Voyles had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Bishop Manogue beat Monterey Trail, 63-30, Wednesday in San Diego; the Miners lost to Cienega, 58-55 on Tuesday.