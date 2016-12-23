Girls hoops: MIC teams sweep in Manual showcase

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

For the first half of North Central girls basketball team’s game against Gilmour Academy (Ohio), it looked like a team had finally found a way to contain the Panthers’ attack. But Class 4A North Central pulled away in the second half, winning 74-60, in the day-long girls basketball showcase at Manual High School.

The Lancers stayed with North Central (14-0) for much of the first two quarters, trailing by just one at halftime. The one player they couldn’t solve was Ajah Stallings. Stallings finished with a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the first half. She made six field goals in the first half while the rest of the team combined for five.

“Since some of us were struggling and in foul trouble, I felt like somebody needed to step up,” Stallings said. “But I couldn’t do anything without the passes. When we’re all on, we’re unstoppable. We’re a great team when we play together.”

The Panthers stretched their lead to as many as 12 in the third quarter as the rest of the team found its stride offensively. The Lancers were unable to make a run in the second half despite finishing with four players scoring in doubles figures.

“We switched to full-court man pressure (in the second half) and made them turn over the ball a little bit more, and we capitalized on those turnovers,” North Central coach DeeAnn Ramey said.

Lawrence North 62 Fort Wayne South 46: Lawrence North withstood a shaky second quarter against Fort Wayne South and found its stride in the second half to roll, led by freshman Katie Davidson’s 18 points.

The ninth-ranked Wildcats (9-3) led by 12 after the first quarter, but scored just four points in the second and went into halftime tied. But they used a 25-11 edge in the third quarter to pull away. Davidson had all 18 of her points by the end of the period.

“She’s an excellent freshman, one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Lawrence North coach Chris Giffin said of Davidson. “Extremely fundamental. Her key is to move on to the next play. She gets down on herself at times. When she gets on to the next play, she’s going to be an unbelievable player.”

Destiny Perkins scored 15 points, had five assists and four steals in her third game back from injury for the Wildcats.

“She’s so clever with the dribble,” Giffin said. “She makes us difficult to press because she creates space with her dribble. Plus she wreaks havoc on the defensive end. She created a lot of offense for us by pressuring their guards.”

Ben Davis 54 Chicago Simeon 40: Ben Davis used a strong defensive effort and generated just enough offense to knock off Chicago Simeon.

The Class 4A No. 6 Giants (12-2) allowed only six points in the first quarter and 19 points in the first half to take a 10-point lead into halftime. Despite outscoring the Wolverines in just one quarter, they were able to hold on down the stretch. Nia Clark and Ambrea Wensey scored in double figures for Ben Davis.

“We played very well defensively, and offensively we shared the ball,” Clark said. “That made things happen for us.”

Even though the team was held below its season average of 62 points per game, the Giants stuck to a theme that has carried them to their hot start: Defense wins games.

“The one thing we keep preaching is that defense never gets a night off,” Ben Davis coach Joe Lentz said. “You may have a night where your shot’s off, but you can stay in a game with good defense.”

New Albany 83 Tindley 33: Class A No. 7 Tindley faced an uphill battle from the start against New Albany Thursday afternoon, as the Tigers (9-1) were missing four starters. They were suspended from school for what Tindley coach Kevin Merriweather called “bad decisions.” New Albany finished with five players scoring in double figures, led by Alayasia Douglas (17). Nola Wilson led Tindley with 15 points.