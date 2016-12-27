Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament: Day 2 live updates

The 71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament entered the second of four days of high school boys basketball Tuesday morning.

Missouri State University’s JQH Arena hosts eight championship quarterfinal games spanning two 16-team brackets.

2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 27

All games at JQH Arena

Blue Division

(1)Republic 53, Marshfield 17 FINAL

Republic and Marshfield were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers then held Marshfield to seven points over the course of the remaining three periods to win handily and advance to the semifinals.

Broc Smith led Republic with 14 points and Treydon Rackley scored 13.

(4)Parkview 63, (5)Clever 51 FINAL

Parkview 14-18-13-18—63

Clever 9-21-13-8—51

Parkview—Brady Hill 20, Dontae Taylor 13, Lencorya Grady 13, J.T. Brown 12, Njenga Chatman 3, Gage Clark 2

Clever—Jakob Partee 17, Caleb Peck 12, Devan Hampton 12, Matthew Christoffer 4, Derek Sopok 4, Mark Christoffer 2

Parkview created separation from Clever with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter. Clever limited J.T. Brown, less than 24 hours removed from scoring 47 points against Willow Springs, to 12 points. However, the Vikings put up a balanced effort with Brady Hill scoring 20 points and Dontae Taylor and Lencorya Grady scoring 13 points apiece.

(2)Glendale 72, (7)Mansfield 64 FINAL

Glendale 14-19-17-22—72

Mansfield 18-10-16-20—64

Glendale—Monty Johall 25, Garrett Freeman 19, Jordan Walton 11, Jaxon Davis 12, Josh Call 7, Dylan Metivier

Mansfield—Dylan Caruso 17, Jonah Williamson 11, Mason Roy 11, Payton Watterson 9, Spencer Greene 5, Trenton Emerick 4, Sean Neal 3, Bret Berry 2

(3)Hartville 52, (6)Springfield Catholic 46 FINAL

Hartville 11-15-12-14—52

Catholic 22-6-11-7—46

Hartville—Dune Piper 25, Deric Jones 11, Wyatt Ward 7, Jace Keith 6, Braden Keith 3

Catholic—Charlie O’Reilly 13, Brett Maes 7, Jake Branham 7, Michael Manzardo 7, Tyson Riley 6, Ian Cochran 4, Wallace Squibb 2

Gold Division

(1)Nixa 70, Greenwood 61 FINAL

Nixa 18-18-21-13—70

Greenwood 13-10-17-21—61

6:30 p.m. (4)Ozark vs. (5)Fair Grove

8 p.m. (2)Bolivar vs. Willard

9:30 p.m. (3)Mountain Grove vs. (6)Rogersville

71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament championship semifinal schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 28

All games at JQH Arena

Blue Division

4 p.m. (1)Republic vs. (4)Parkview

5:30 p.m. (2)Glendale vs. (3)Hartville

Gold Division

7 p.m. Semifinal No. 1

8:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2