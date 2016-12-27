Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament: Day 2 live updates

The 71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament entered the second of four days of high school boys basketball Tuesday morning.

Missouri State University’s JQH Arena hosts eight championship quarterfinal games spanning two 16-team brackets.

2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 27

All games at JQH Arena

Blue Division

(1)Republic 53, Marshfield 17 FINAL

Republic and Marshfield were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers then held Marshfield to seven points over the course of the remaining three periods to win handily and advance to the semifinals.

Broc Smith led Republic with 14 points and Treydon Rackley scored 13.

11 a.m. (4)Parkview vs. (5)Clever

12:30 p.m. (2)Glendale vs. (7)Mansfield

2 p.m. (3)Hartville vs. (6)Springfield Catholic

Gold Division

5 p.m. (1)Nixa vs. Greenwood

6:30 p.m. (4)Ozark vs. (5)Fair Grove

8 p.m. (2)Bolivar vs. Willard

9:30 p.m. (3)Mountain Grove vs. (6)Rogersville