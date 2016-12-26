Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament live scores: Day 1

A Springfield high school boys basketball tradition continues on the campus of Missouri State University Dec. 26-29.

71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament

Opening round games Dec. 26

Blue Division

All games at Hammons Student Center

Marshfield 58, (8)Crane 55 FINAL/OT

(1)Republic 71, Mt. Vernon 38 FINAL

Republic 20-15-19-17—71

Mt. Vernon 10-10-11-7—38

Republic— Ty Stevens 19, Caleb Singley 17, Broc Smith 11, Treydon Rackley 6, Mitchell Coiner 6, Devon Ward 5, Cameron Doke 5, Hunter Creek 2

Mt. Vernon—Jarrett Massie 18, Brett Campbell 7, Kelly Vaughan 5, Chance Fenton 4, Javeon Perry 3, Kyle Bushman 1

(5)Clever 58, Aurora 31 FINAL

At Hammons Student Center

Clever 16-18-12-12—58

Aurora 4-2-17-8—31

Clever—Jared Sopok 15, Matt Christoffer 11, Devan Hampton 11, Jakob Partee 6, Mark Christoffer 5, Caleb Peck 5, Derek Sopok 3, Mason Wilson 2

Aurora—Matt Miller 10, Preston Naylor 8, Devon Hilton 5, Austin Erickson 3, Zac Shoemaker 2, Clayton Dunning 2, Ryan Cline 1

(4)Parkview 86, Willow Springs 50 FINAL

At Hammons Student Center

Parkview 19-29-29-9-86

Willow Springs 7-16-16-11—50

Parkview—J.T. Brown 47, Lencorya Grady 14, Dontae Taylor 9, Brady Hill 6, Damarcus Mason 4, Bowin Davisson 3, Gage Clark 2, Aerion Hawkins 1

Willow Springs—Bryce Duddridge 13, Landon Rodgers 8, Michael Cawvey 8, Kobe Coatney 7, Sam Chaney 5 Ben Wake 3, Dakota McDaniel 2, Ryan Cawvey 2, Ethan Graves 2

(7)Mansfield 73, Spokane 46 FINAL

(2)Glendale 88, Branson 59 FINAL

Glendale 16-24-28-20—88

Branson 15-18-16-10—59

Glendale—Monty Johal 30, Jordan Walton 23, Garrett Freeman 13, Jaxon Davis 12, Winston Quinn 6, Josh Call 2, Dylan Metivier 2

Branson—Nick Dapprich 31, Zach Johnston 13, Hunter Weber 9, Cameron Banks 3, Brandt Morrow 3

Glendale’s Jordan Walton didn’t know he had reached a career milestone when he walked out of the locker room. He knew going into the opening round game with Branson that he needed 23 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

The junior was unaware he got 23 to finish the game with 1,000 points on the button.

“I didn’t know I got it,” Walton said. “It feels good, especially getting this as a junior. It all goes to my teammates, I know it sounds cliché, but it really is. I couldn’t do it without them. I couldn’t thank them enough.”

(6)Springfield Catholic 72, Skyline 35

Springfield Catholic 16-21-25-10–72

Skyline 6-5-15-9–35

Catholic is competing in its first Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament since 1994. The Fightin’ Irish improve to 6-2 on the season with a win.

Springfield Catholic— Jake Branham 15, Charlie O’Reilly 14, Michael Manzardo 11, Ian Cochran 10, Brett Maes 8, Wallace Squibb 8, Will Morrison 6

Skyline— Brant Gideon 17, Shawn Bryan 6, Dax Beem 6, Marshall Cox 2, Gage Gunter 2, Ethan Edwards 2

(3)Hartville 78, Ava 40 FINAL

Gold Division

All games at JQH Arena

Greenwood 60, (8)Reeds Spring 51 FINAL

Reeds Spring 13-22-12-4—51

Greenwood 20-13-11-16—60

Reeds Spring—Joel Gertson 19, Lane Carroll 12, Tony Froeschle 7, Cole Nordin 5, Austin Bradfield 4, J.P. Gardner 2, Logan Plumb 2

Greenwood—Julius Walker 32, Wesley Bergen 12, Tony Brandt 9, Garrett Nau 7

(1)Nixa 60, Strafford 33 FINAL

Nixa got 19 points from Christian Bundy and 16 points from Austin Bracker to cruise to the second round. The Eagles play unseeded Greenwood Tuesday at 5 p.m. at JQH Arena in the Gold Division quarterfinals.

(5)Fair Grove 64, West Plains 59 FINAL

Fair Grove senior Garrett Kesterson led all scorers with 21 points. The 2016 Class 3 state quarterfinalists advance to the Gold Division quarterfinals.

(4)Ozark 88, Buffalo 38 FINAL

Willard 62, (7)Lebanon 59 FINAL

Lebanon 16-11-18-14—59

Willard 8-21-15-18—62

Lebanon—Quenton Shelton 27, Jack Ehrhardt 15, Will Richardson 8, Dawsom Zimdars 4, Junior Torres 3, Max Schooler 2

Willard—Sam Bird 17, Kenny Chambers 17, Houston Johnson 8, Daniel Abreu 8, Kobe Holloman 5, Elijah Davis 3, Stone Jackson 2, Jarrett Fickbohm 2

Freshman Daniel Abreu scored the game-winning basket for Willard with a driving layup with a driving layup with 13.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The unseeded Tigers got 17 points apiece from Kenny Chambers and Sam Bird to advance to the Gold Division quarterfinals.

(2)Bolivar 74 Camdenton 47 FINAL

Bolivar took a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised into the second round with a win over the Lakers.

(6)Rogersville 63, Stockton 39 FINAL

(3)Mountain Grove 65, Hollister 25 FINAL

Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament quarterfinals schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 27

All games at JQH Arena

Blue Division

9:30 a.m. (1)Republic vs. Marshfield

11 a.m. (4)Parkview vs. (5)Clever

12:30 p.m. (2)Glendale vs. (7)Mansfield

2 p.m. (3)Hartville vs. (6)Springfield Catholic

Gold Division

5 p.m. (1)Nixa vs. Greenwood

6:30 p.m. (4)Ozark vs. (5)Fair Grove

8 p.m. (2)Bolivar vs. Willard

9:30 p.m. (3)Mountain Grove vs. (6)Rogersville