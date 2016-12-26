Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament live scores: Day 1

A Springfield high school boys basketball tradition continues on the campus of Missouri State University Dec. 26-29.
71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament
Opening round games Dec. 26
Blue Division
All games at Hammons Student Center
Crane 30, (8)Marshfield 16 HALF
11 a.m. (1)Republic vs. Mt. Vernon
12:30 p.m. (5)Clever vs. Aurora
2 p.m. (4)Parkview vs. Willow Springs
5 p.m. (7)Mansfield vs. Spokane
6:30 p.m. (2)Glendale vs. Branson
8 p.m. (6)Springfield Catholic vs. Skyline
9:30 p.m. (3)Hartville vs. Ava
Gold Division
All games at JQH Arena
(8)Reeds Spring 35, Greenwood 33 HALF
Reeds Spring: Lane Carroll 12 pts
Greenwood: Julius Walker 21 pts
11 a.m. (1)Nixa vs. Strafford
12:30 p.m. (5)Fair Grove vs. West Plains
2 p.m. (4)Ozark vs. Buffalo
5 p.m. (7)Lebanon vs. Willard
6:30 p.m. (2)Bolivar vs. Camdenton
8 p.m. (6)Rogersville vs. Stockton
9:30 p.m. (3)Mountain Grove vs. Hollister
