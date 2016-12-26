Menu
Basketball

Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament live scores: Day 1

A Springfield high school boys basketball tradition continues on the campus of Missouri State University Dec. 26-29.

Greenwood senior Tony Brandt (5) is introduced prior to the Blue Jays' opening round game against Reeds Spring in the opening round of the 2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament.

71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament

Opening round games Dec. 26

Blue Division

All games at Hammons Student Center

Crane 30, (8)Marshfield 16 HALF

11 a.m. (1)Republic vs. Mt. Vernon

12:30 p.m. (5)Clever vs. Aurora

2 p.m. (4)Parkview vs. Willow Springs

5 p.m. (7)Mansfield vs. Spokane

6:30 p.m. (2)Glendale vs. Branson

8 p.m. (6)Springfield Catholic vs. Skyline

9:30 p.m. (3)Hartville vs. Ava

Gold Division

All games at JQH Arena

(8)Reeds Spring 35, Greenwood 33 HALF

Reeds Spring: Lane Carroll 12 pts

Greenwood: Julius Walker 21 pts

11 a.m. (1)Nixa vs. Strafford

12:30 p.m. (5)Fair Grove vs. West Plains

2 p.m. (4)Ozark vs. Buffalo

5 p.m. (7)Lebanon vs. Willard

6:30 p.m. (2)Bolivar vs. Camdenton

8 p.m. (6)Rogersville vs. Stockton

9:30 p.m. (3)Mountain Grove vs. Hollister

