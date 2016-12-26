Greenwood's Julius Walker wants to create opportunity

Julius Walker hopes every game he plays will expand his future opportunities.

The Greenwood senior may be the top player in his class that most fans aren’t familiar with, but Walker hopes basketball scholarship offers will pile on as his final year of high school continues. Walker scored 32 points in Greenwood’s 60-51 upset of No. 8-seeded Reeds Spring to open the Gold Division of the 71st annual Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament Monday morning at JQH Arena.

“It’s been a really long time since Greenwood has won a first round game, and this is the first Blue and Gold game we’ve won since I’ve been in high school,” Walker said. “This is kind of a year of firsts for us.”

Walker is an accomplished student and an all-state soccer player who led Greenwood to the state playoff semifinals in soccer this season, but basketball is where his hopes lie for next-level play.

Walker exploded for 15 points in the first quarter

“I was really feeling it. I hit a few shots, I took one step-back 3-pointer that went in and whenever that went in, I was thinking, ‘I’m just going to keep shooting,’” Walker said.

Reeds Spring (5-3) began double and triple-teaming Walker for the remainder of the game. That created opportunity for other players to step up. Senior Tony Brandt helped the Blue Jays (9-1) chew into a Reeds Spring lead that grew to as many as seven points.

In the fourth quarter, Greenwood coach Darren Taylor used Walker in the offensive post to create outside shots. Wesley Bergen took advantage with thee 3-pointers in a row as part of a 13-0 Greenwood run to take a final lead and a win.

“I don’t know if there are adjectives to say it. (Walker) has been an outstanding player, he’s an outstanding kid,” Taylor said. “He’s improved his game, he can step inside or outside, he can handle the ball. He can do a little bit of everything for us, and having him allows us opportunities to get a lot of other people involved.”

Walker averaged a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior. He is on pace to eclipse both of those averages this season. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to help Greenwood win, whether that’s posting up as a center or bringing the ball up the floor as a point guard.

“Honestly, I like playing on the perimeter. I think it’s more fun, but I know I have to play in the post a lot. My freshman year, I played point guard, so I can do both really,” Walker said.

Joel Gertson scored 19 points in the loss for the Wolves. Gertson hit three 3-pointers. Reeds Spring plays Mt. Vernon Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Blue consolation round at Hammons Student Center.

The win is significant for Greenwood in that it shows a mark of improvement since the Blue Jays’ lone loss of the season.

“We feel really great. There were a few games we felt we could have played better, but this was a really good win for us to beat a Class 4 team. They actually beat the team we lost to, Crane, by eight,” Walker said.

Taylor couldn’t remember the last time Greenwood advanced to the second round of a Blue and Gold bracket, but he believes it to be at least six seasons ago.

“Us being the smallest school in it, we don’t get a chance sometimes to advance like we’d like to to the winners side. They believed they had a chance, and they’re very excited,” Taylor said.

Walker has an offer to play at the NAIA level, but hopes that a blistering senior season will improve his recruiting stock. Taylor believes Walker will definitely play college basketball, it’s just a matter of finding the right level and the right team.

“He’ll have an opportunity someplace, and there will be a program that will be glad they got him,” Taylor said. “He’s very much a leader on the floor, he’s good in the classroom and he just does an outstanding job.”

Greenwood 60, Reeds Spring 51

At JQH Arena

Reeds Spring 13-22-12-4—51

Greenwood 20-13-11-16—60

Individual scoring

Reeds Spring—Joel Gertson 19, Lane Carroll 12, Tony Froeschle 7, Cole Nordin 5, Austin Bradfield 4, J.P. Gardner 2, Logan Plumb 2

Greenwood—Julius Walker 32, Wesley Bergen 12, Tony Brandt 9, Garrett Nau 7