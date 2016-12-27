Holy Cross basketball coach Mike Durham resigns

Holy Cross High School’s boys basketball team has a new coach on the sidelines.

The school announced on Tuesday afternoon that coach Mike Durham has decided to resign his positions as teacher and basketball coach due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Kent Foushee will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

“I want to thank coach for his years of service and dedication to Holy Cross,” Holy Cross athletics director Jody Thornsberry said. “I truly appreciate his hard work and passion.”

Durham took over for Thornsberry ahead of the 2006-07 season, leading that team, which won just six games, to a 19-win season a year later. Durham led the Cougars to the final of the All “A” Tournament in 2011 and the Sixth Region tournament in 2007 and 2015.

Durham was coming off a 12-20 season in 2015-2016 but had the Cougars off to a 6-4 start this season. Holy Cross is set to face Apollo on the first day of the Apollo Holiday Tournament on Tuesday evening.