Hortonville wrestlers third at On The Water

OSHKOSH – The Hortonville wrestling team had three champions on the way to a third-place finish Friday at the Oshkosh Lourdes On The Water Classic.

Coleman won the team championship with 333 points, followed by Lomira at 267.5 and Hortonville with 252.

Eric Barnett (106 pounds), Jacob Barnett (126) and Elliott Luker (160) had 5-0 records and took first place for the Polar Bears.

Eric Barnett pinned Koltin Grzybowski of Coleman in 3:55 in the 106 title match, Jacob Barnett won a tiebreaker decision over Caleb Ziebell of Slinger 5-1 for his title and Luker defeated Trevor Turriff of De Pere 3-0 for his title.

Hortonville’s Nathan Lichtfuss went 4-1 and finished in second place at 145 pounds, while Waupaca’s Logan Bernhardt was 4-1 and took second at 138 pounds.

Third-place finishers included Beau Yineman of Neenah at 182 and Abraham Sell of Chilton/Hilbert at 132.

TEAM SCORES

TOP 10: COLEMAN 333, LOMIRA 267.5, HORTONVILLE 252, OCONTO FALLS 249.5, RANDOM LAKE 245, DE PERE 212.5, STEVENS POINT 200.5, WATERFORD 188.5, ANDREW 180.5, REEDSBURG 177.

ALSO: 12, NEENAH 158.5; 21, CHILTON/HILBERT 124.5; 38, WAUPACA 74.5; 58, MENASHA 38; 60, WINNECONNE 32.

Hortonville

106: Eric Barnett 5-0, first place. 113: Rece Bennett 0-2. 120: Noah Heimmermann 1-2. 126: Jacob Barnett 5-0, first place. 132: Leighton Serrano 2-2. 138: Joe Cleereman 3-2. 145: Nathan Lichtfuss 4-1, second place. 152: Colin Schuler 6-2, ninth place. 160: Elliott Luker 5-0, first place. 170: Kirkland Hills 3-2. 182: Griffen Cartwright 2-2. 195: Nate Bohman 2-2. 220: Brady Buchman 2-2. 285: Jakob Marty 0-2.

Neenah

106: Anthony Hefter 1-2. 113: Matthew Hall 2-2. 120: Brandon Beauchamp 4-3, 10th place. 132: Isaac Bethel 7-2, seventh place. 138: Seth Geiger 1-2. 145: Montana Jones 3-2. 152: Delontae Mills 3-2. 160: David Oyler 3-2. 170: Logan Lehrer 3-2. 182: Beau Yineman 5-1, third place. 195: Marshall Kools 3-2. 220: Brexton Bostwick 2-2. 285: Luke Higgins 3-2.

Chilton/Hilbert

106: Joe Boehnlein 3-2. 113: Peyton Ladd 1-2. 120: Trent Breckheimer 1-2. 132: Abraham Sell 5-1, third place. 138: Zach Boehnlein 2-2. 145: Gaven Lisowe 3-2. 152: Ben Delebreau 0-2. 160: P.J. Ladd 5-2, fifth place. 182: Mathhias Beyer 2-2. 195: Garrett Casper 3-2. 220: Noah Koehler 0-2. 285: Jacob Gehl 1-2.

Waupaca

120: Tanner Johnson 3-2. 126: Colby Bernhardt 3-2. 132: Noah Loerhke 0-2. 138: Logan Bernhardt 4-1, second place. 145: Jimmy Intribus 2-2. 152: Mitch Pecher 0-2. 160: Garret Miller 0-2. 170: Brock Sanger 1-2. 182: Derrick Rotta 3-2.

Menasha

113: Noah Baehnman 2-2. 120: Kaiser VanDeLoo 1-2. 145: Jordan Duwe 1-2. 195: Franky Zavala 2-2. 220: Connor Quick 2-2. 285: Cullen Quick 2-2.

Winneconne

106: Gavin Coshenet 2-2. 120: Anthony Keuntjes 1-2. 132: Brady Maxwell 2-2. 138: Ryan Dowling 0-2. 145: Matt Crowley 1-2. 160: Rutger Braun 0-2. 170: Nick Braun 2-2. 182: Nick Grewe 1-2. 195: Bennett Krings 1-2. 220: Josh Klemm 0-2.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Fox Cities Stars 7, Proctor (Minn.) 1

At Eveleth, Minn., Hunter Schwehr had a hat trick and an assist to help the Stars win the championship game of the Home of Hockey tournament.

Noah Krueger added two goals and two assists, with Jonathan Kwasny and Andrew Ohland also scoring for Fox Cities (12-1).

Kwasny also had three assists, with Jeremiah DeValk, Hayes Martinez, Trent Christoffel and Zach Bishop adding assists. Max Gutjahr made 14 saves in goalie for the Stars.

Appleton United 5, Rochester Lourdes 2

At Rochester, Minn., Connor Zilisch and Erik Bargholtz each scored two goals to lead Appleton to a victory in the final game of the tournament.

Appleton … …1 4 0 — 5 Rochester … …1 0 1 — 2

Appleton goals: First Period – Connor Zilisch 2:44. Second Period – Matthew Baker (Mitchell Lund, Christopher Beyer) 9:38; Zilisch (Matthew Gruber, Ben Thomas) 9:01; Erik Bargholtz (Kieran Brosnan, Zilisch) 1:39; Bargholtz (Gruber) :33.

Neenah/Hortonvile/

Menasha 5,

Fond du Lac 1

At Green Bay, the Rockets took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Tyler Hafeman at 6:07 of the first period and rolled from there, adding three goals in the third period.

Owen Engel and Alec Elkin both had a goal and an assist for the the Rockets.

Calder Evans turned away 27 shots for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.

Fond du Lac … …0 0 1 — 1 N/H/M … …1 3 1 — 5

Goals: First Period – Tyler Hafeman NHM (Owen Engel) 6:07. Second Period – Owen Engel NHM (Alec Elkin) 11:45; Alec Elkin NHM (Stephen Priest, Ethan Long) 8:28; Dillon Fox NHM (Jack Krause) 4:23 pp. Third Period – Cole Carlson FDL (Dayne Hefter) 3:29 pp; Alec Elkin NHM 3:07. Shots: NHM 27, FDL 28. Saves: T.J. Draves FDL 22, Calder Evans NHM 27.