HS boys basketball Fab 15: Can anyone catch North Central?

Here’s a look at this week’s high school basketball Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top teams in Central Indiana:

1. North Central (5-0) – The Panthers look all the more dangerous with players like junior D.J. Johnson starting to emerge. The defense was impressive in Friday’s 59-45 win over Carmel. A dangerous opponent, Milwaukee Riverside, lurks on Friday in the showcase at Manual. Previous: 1.

2. Carmel (5-2) – Losses to North Central (59-45) on Friday and New Albany (55-52 in overtime) on Tuesday are nothing to be ashamed of. Sterling Brown has been playing at an Indiana All-Star level. The Greyhounds are off until next week vs. Anderson (Wednesday). Previous: 2.

3. Lawrence North (4-1) – Here’s an odd stat: In four wins, the Wildcats are allowing 46 points a game. In the only loss, Fort Wayne North Side scored 96. Another tough week coming with games against Fort Wayne Snider at Marion on Thursday and Detroit Jesuit on Friday at Manual. Previous: 4.

4. Hamilton Southeastern (5-1) – The Royals bounced back from the loss to North Central with solid wins over Fort Wayne Snider (71-67) and Fishers (86-80 in double-overtime). Zach Gunn had 33 points in the win over Fishers. HSE is at Pendleton Heights on Wednesday. Previous: 5.

5. Warren Central (4-0) – The Warriors earned a big win last week, 58-54 over Ben Davis, then pounded Tech 71-40 on Tuesday. Warren Central plays Danville, Ill., on Friday at Manual and will be in the Shelbyville tournament on Dec. 30. Trequan Spivey had 17 points in the win over Tech. Previous: 7.

6. Zionsville (4-1) – The Eagles rolled past Bishop Chatard 55-37 on Tuesday in their first game in 10 days. Zionsville goes to Kokomo and Tuesday and plays in the Martinsville tournament on Dec. 30. Previous: 6.

7. Ben Davis (5-1) – The Giants look to bounce back from the Warren Central loss against Chicago Kenwood on Friday at Manual. Another tough week next week at Lawrence Central (Tuesday) and at Brebeuf Jesuit (Dec. 30). Previous: 7.

8. Park Tudor (4-1) – The Panthers knocked off Triton Central 79-55 on Friday and are off until next week at the Bob Wettig tournament in Richmond. Park Tudor should be a contender to win it. Previous: 9.

9. Cathedral (2-2) – The Irish get a big test on Thursday at Brebeuf Jesuit. Junior Jarron Coleman is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 steals per game. Cathedral knocked off Bishop Chatard 103-55 on Friday. Previous: 13.

10. Tri-West (5-0) – The Bruins, off since Dec. 10, host Harrison on Wednesday. Tri-West plays in the Beech Grove tournament on Dec. 30. Previous: 11.

11. Lawrence Central (3-2) – The Bears have survived a brutal early-season schedule with a better record than we expected. A 51-48 win over Pike on Friday was another nice notch in Lawrence Central’s belt. It doesn’t get any easier with Fort Wayne North Side on Thursday at Marion and Ben Davis on Tuesday. Previous: 12.

12. Roncalli (4-2) – The Rebels rebounded from close losses to Lafayette Central Catholic and Scecina with a much-needed 65-61 win over Brebeuf Jesuit on Friday. Roncalli plays Thursday in the Floyd Central tournament. Previous: 10.

13. Brebeuf Jesuit (4-1) – The Braves return to action on Thursday against Cathedral after a 65-61 loss to Roncalli on Friday. Brebeuf has a couple of tough games next week as well against Bishop Chatard (Dec. 28) and Ben Davis (Dec. 30). Previous: 8.

14. Tindley (4-1) – Tindley, coming off a 77-52 win over Marshall on Tuesday, will play Fort Wayne North Side on Friday in its biggest challenge to date. The Tigers will play in the Bob Wettig tournament in Richmond next week. Previous: 14.

15. Danville (5-0) – Danville knocked off Lebanon 54-49 on Friday and will get back to action in the Jeffersonville tournament on Tuesday. Previous: 15.

Dropped out: None