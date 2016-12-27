Hug falls to Selma in Sparks Nugget Classic

The Hug basketball team got a quick lesson in staying aggressive and energetic.

The Hawks stayed with Selma, for a while, but the Bears pulled away to take a 64-45 win Monday in the Sparks Nugget Rail City Classic boys basketball tournament at Sparks High.

Selma hit six 3-pointers and had three players score in double figures led by Henry Ramirez with 17 points. Tiveon Stroud (6-foot-6) added 12 and William Pallessi had 10 as they improved to 8-2.

Hug will play Kipp Academy at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sparks.

“It came down to no energy on defense,” Hug coach Keegan Bossier said. “When we play with energy on defense, we’re a pretty good team, when we don’t, we’re not.”

Sam Moala led the Hawks with 21 points and Junior Pousima added 12.

Hug fell to 5-6 overall (1-3) on the season.

Bossier likes facing tough competition and then having a quick turnaround.

“It’s good to play in tournaments like this and we’re lucky we’re playing a tournament that we’re getting a California team that can kind of expose us a little bit,” he said. “We’ll go into practice and hopefully get a little bit better and get ready for league games.”

In other games at Sparks on Monday, Pershing County beat Sparks, 47-43; Reed beat Fernley, 67-55; Antioch beat Yerington, 77-62; and Deer Valley beat Kipp Academy, 68-45.

In winners’ bracket games Tuesday, North Valleys will face Pershing County at 3:30 p.m.; Reed will play Antioch at 5 p.m.; and Deer Valley will play Selma at 6:30 p.m.

In other losers’ bracket games Tuesday, Sparks will play Lassen at 9:30 a.m. at Sparks. The Railroaders picked up their first win of the season last week over Lassen. Fernley will play Yerington at 11 a.m.

Girls basketball

In Monday’s games at the girls Varsity Elite Tournament, hosted by Reed and McQueen, Reed beat Truckee, 69-15, as Tayor Johnson scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, Autumn Wadsworth also had 14 points, Zoe Scott had 12 and Janae Bluehorse had 10.

Pershing County beat Damonte Ranch, 48-37, as Taryn Houston had 20 points and Anna Vidales added 17.

Damonte is still without Alexis Hunter, a first-team Sierra League player last season who was injured in the Mustangs first game in November.

Later Monday in the Varsity Elite Tournament, Truckee beat Pyramid, 50-26; Nevada Union beat Pershing County, 63-24.

Lowry beat Hug, 53-14 as Sydney Connors had 12 points for the Buckaroos and Kepa Bengochea added 10.

McQueen beat South Tahoe, 60-46, as Jasmine Gomez scored 19 points, Izzy Warren had 12 and Haley Webbert added 11.