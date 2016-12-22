Huntington names Dennis as football coach

Huntington principal Tellauance Graham has named Northwood assistant coach Steve Dennis as the new head football coach of the Raiders.

Dennis won out against a significant candidate field and advanced through a two-round process to land the job, according to Graham.

“He won both rounds and seems very excited about the opportunity here,” Graham said. “He appears very organized and has a vision of where he wants to take the program.”

Dennis replaces Marvin Harris whose teams were 7-29 during his three seasons at the school. The Raiders were 1-9 last season.

Check back for more details.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6