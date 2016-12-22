Menu

Huntington names Dennis as football coach

Huntington principal Tellauance Graham has named Northwood assistant coach Steve Dennis as the new head football coach of the Raiders.

Dennis won out against a significant candidate field and advanced through a two-round process to land the job, according to Graham.

“He won both rounds and seems very excited about the opportunity here,” Graham said. “He appears very organized and has a vision of where he wants to take the program.”

Dennis replaces Marvin Harris whose teams were 7-29 during his three seasons at the school. The Raiders were 1-9 last season.

Check back for more details.

