Huntington names Dennis as football coach

Huntington principal Tellauance Graham has named Northwood defensive coordinator Steve Dennis as the new head football coach of the Raiders.

Dennis won out against a significant candidate field and advanced through a two-round process to land the job, according to Graham.

“He won both rounds and seems very excited about the opportunity here,” Graham said. “He appears very organized and has a vision of where he wants to take the program.”

Dennis, 32, who has been on the Northwood staff for six seasons, was already at Huntington Thursday afternoon cleaning up the field house and organizing the system to fit his scheme.

“I am very impressed with Mr. Graham and the administrators at Huntington and how they are moving this school forward,” Dennis said. “I really appreciate them giving me this opportunity to run a football program for the first time.”

Dennis was part of the last senior class at Parkway when current Northwood coach Jim Gatlin was the head coach there. Dennis went on to play for Dennis Dunn at Louisiana College before returning to coach at Parkway with Gatlin. He then joined Dunn’s staff at LC for two seasons before coming back to Shreveport to serve as defensive coordinator with Gatlin at Northwood.

“I’ve prepared for this position my whole life and I believe some of the best athletes in the city are in the Huntington area,” Dennis said. “We have the added advantage of having our middle school on campus and their football team has had a lot of success. We hope to help develop that talent and keep them here.”

Dennis will officially take over the program in January.

“In the second round of our process, we had the top four candidates back to visit with our alumni association,” Graham said. “We felt like coach Dennis was the right person for the job.”

Dennis replaces Marvin Harris whose teams were 7-29 during his three seasons at the school. The Raiders were 1-9 last season.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6