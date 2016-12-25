If not for this backboard, Milan miracle might never have happened

If not for the backboard, tiny Milan High might never have won that storied state basketball title in 1954.

The backboard that belonged to Bobby Plump, the guy who drained the legendary shot to make Milan, with an enrollment of 161, the smallest school ever to win a state championship in Indiana.

Plump practiced day and night on that backboard outside his Pierceville, Ind., home. The backboard is where he drilled himself on that famous jump shot, over and over and over.

The backboard is now displayed in the Indiana State Museum next to Plump’s state championship jacket. The backboard has a button. If you push on it, Plump talks to you.

He won’t ever forget that backboard, but not because of all the Milan miracle mania. He will never forget it because it was magic in the eyes of a boy who at 9 years old had already been through so much.

“Best Christmas gift I ever had,” Plump said.

Plump’s mother died when he was 5, leaving his father to raise six children on his own. To make it work, Plump’s dad quit his job as a teacher and started working two jobs.

“When she died, he quit teaching school and bought a truck. He had a chicken and egg route to Cincinnati,” Plump said. “And he’d take vegetables and he’d take all this stuff and sell them to the city folks.”

That was on the weekends. During the week, his dad worked at a pump factory in Lawrenceburg, and it was at that factory the backboard was born.

Plump said his dad found some spare wood lying around the factory and started crafting it into a backboard. He bought a hoop and a basketball.

And one Christmas morning in the 1940s, a young Plump got the best gift of his life. And from that day on, he wore that backboard out.

Plump’s story off the best Christmas gift he ever received was among many he told IndyStar after turning 80 this year. Here are some other tidbits from that interview.

On turning 80 …

“It’s nice to be a year older,” Plump said. “As I told people, I recommend having as many birthdays as you can. Being 80, it isn’t much different than being 79 and so forth.”

The importance of basketball in a small town in the 1950s…

“Let me put it like this: How would you know the name of any small town if it had not been for basketball?” he said. “In the 1950s it was the only way a small community could be identified statewide. I mean nobody knew about Milan … but basketball was the focal point of everything. If you lived in a small town, every single Friday night if you had an away game, it cleared out. Everybody followed the team. Milan had a 1,000-seat gymnasium. The population was 1,100. We turned people away every game.”

Playing an all-black team…

“Never even thought about it, never came up, was never discussed,” Plump said. “It had nothing to do with race at all. Ray Crowe (coach of Crispus Attucks), he called me aside one time. We became friends later and he asked me, he said, ‘Bob, how’d your coach prepare you to play against an all black team?’ “I said, ‘Ray, he didn’t. We never talked about you being all black. We knew you were all black. We knew it was a black school, but it was never discussed.’ Race wasn’t the issue. The issue was how are we going to beat them? The race part of it has been played up by some people. But as far as the players were concerned, it didn’t mean one iota to us.”

Multi-class basketball in Indiana…

“We had ‘class’ basketball and now we have multi-class basketball. Now that’s not a knock against the kids that play because it’s still a great accomplishment and I’m proud of every one of them. I’m just sad that they can’t experience what we experienced because nobody pays attention anymore. They absolutely took away a state heritage that we had and every state in the United States knew Indiana basketball. They don’t anymore.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Dana Benbow on Twitter: @DanaBenbow.

Small Indiana town still proud of role as real-life Hickory

Insider: Uncovering little-known stories about ‘Hoosiers’